Farmer Boys is an established franchise chain specializing in farm-fresh meals with a variety of American cuisine to choose from. Farmer Boys is known for its stacked sandwiches, award-winning burgers, and hearty breakfasts. They strive to allow their customers to taste the difference between farm-fresh food and fast food, and their franchisees know it.

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys started their journey precisely as it sounds: with five brothers on a farm. They were raised working the fields and tilling the earth, knowing what it takes to make good food and what good food should taste like after a long day's work. The brothers sold their first franchise back in 1997. Since then, Farmer Boys has grown to over 60 U.S. franchises, as well as more than 25 company-owned restaurants. They are actively looking to expand their reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start a Farmer Boys Franchise

Farmer Boys is looking for a franchisee dedicated to outstanding service. Franchisees should also be family-friendly and hungry for brand growth. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Farmer Boys franchise may be the right move for you.

Breakfast, burgers, and more isn't just a slogan for Farmer Boys but a specialty. Franchisees will be given every tool to grow their store location, including marketing, management systems, and local resources. Franchisees receive expert training and ongoing consultant beyond just starting up their franchise.

What Might Make a Farmer Boys Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Farmer Boys franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Farmer Boys has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 several times in recent decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Farmer Boys Franchise

To be part of the Farmer Boys team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A typical franchise agreement runs for 20 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the 20 years if they meet the Farmer Boys requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Farmer Boys restaurants, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Farmer Boys franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Farmer Boys team any questions.