Fish Window Cleaning is a premier window cleaning franchise founded by Mike Merrick in 1978. He created Fish Window Cleaning in order to fill the gap for window cleaning services. Merrick applied his experience that spanned over two decades to establish a top-notch cleaning brand. The first Fish Window Cleaning franchise was opened in 1998. There are now more than 275 franchisees across the U.S.
Sound like a perfect fit for you? Let's go through the basics of starting your own Fish Window Cleaning franchise.
Why You May Want to Start a Fish Window Cleaning Franchise
By becoming a Fish Window Cleaning franchisee, you will gain access to proprietary software, training, marketing tools, and online tools that are continuously accessible. The training on window cleaning services is comprehensive, and you will learn how to provide quality services to your clients. Franchisees may also be able to grow their business through the national accounts program.
In addition to this, you have the chance to operate in protected territories, allowing you to work in exclusivity. Fish Window Cleaning can be known as a top window cleaner and one of the most sought-after in the industry due to its reliable and professional services. Customers have come to love the brand, and by opening your store, you may also be one of their top picks when they need to get their windows cleaned.
What Might Make a Fish Window Cleaning Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Fish Window Cleaning team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. It may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor when deciding if opening a Fish Window Cleaning franchise is financially viable for you.
You don't need to be an expert at window cleaning to own a Fish Window Cleaning franchise. Fish Window Cleaning will provide you with most of the training and tools, so you and your team will learn all the basics of how to window wash.
How to Open a Fish Window Cleaning Franchise
As you decide if a Fish Window Cleaning franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Fish Window Cleaning franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other window washing franchises in your area, you may want to reconsider your desired location.
To get started with the franchise, submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you with the first steps towards becoming a Fish Window Cleaning franchisee.
Once approved, you'll have the freedom to operate independently in a protected area while providing specialty window care services. Because of you and your franchise location, your customers can enjoy a better view.
Company Overview
About Fish Window Cleaning
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1978
- Leadership
- Randy Cross, President
- Corporate Address
-
200 Enchanted Pkwy.
Manchester, MO 63021
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1998 (25 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 28
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 271 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fish Window Cleaning franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,900 - $74,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $102,800 - $167,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Fish Window Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
