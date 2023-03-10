Fish Window Cleaning
Fish Window Cleaning is a premier window cleaning franchise founded by Mike Merrick in 1978. He created Fish Window Cleaning in order to fill the gap for window cleaning services. Merrick applied his experience that spanned over two decades to establish a top-notch cleaning brand. The first Fish Window Cleaning franchise was opened in 1998. There are now more than 275 franchisees across the U.S. 

Sound like a perfect fit for you? Let's go through the basics of starting your own Fish Window Cleaning franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a Fish Window Cleaning Franchise

By becoming a Fish Window Cleaning franchisee, you will gain access to proprietary software, training, marketing tools, and online tools that are continuously accessible. The training on window cleaning services is comprehensive, and you will learn how to provide quality services to your clients. Franchisees may also be able to grow their business through the national accounts program. 

In addition to this, you have the chance to operate in protected territories, allowing you to work in exclusivity. Fish Window Cleaning can be known as a top window cleaner and one of the most sought-after in the industry due to its reliable and professional services. Customers have come to love the brand, and by opening your store, you may also be one of their top picks when they need to get their windows cleaned.

What Might Make a Fish Window Cleaning Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Fish Window Cleaning team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. It may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor when deciding if opening a Fish Window Cleaning franchise is financially viable for you.

You don't need to be an expert at window cleaning to own a Fish Window Cleaning franchise. Fish Window Cleaning will provide you with most of the training and tools, so you and your team will learn all the basics of how to window wash. 

How to Open a Fish Window Cleaning Franchise

As you decide if a Fish Window Cleaning franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Fish Window Cleaning franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other window washing franchises in your area, you may want to reconsider your desired location.

To get started with the franchise, submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you with the first steps towards becoming a Fish Window Cleaning franchisee. 

Once approved, you'll have the freedom to operate independently in a protected area while providing specialty window care services. Because of you and your franchise location, your customers can enjoy a better view. 

Company Overview

About Fish Window Cleaning

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1978
Leadership
Randy Cross, President
Corporate Address
200 Enchanted Pkwy.
Manchester, MO 63021
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
271 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fish Window Cleaning franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900 - $74,900
Initial Investment
$102,800 - $167,500
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fish Window Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fish Window Cleaning landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fish Window Cleaning ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #278 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #48 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
