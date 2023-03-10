Fish Window Cleaning is a premier window cleaning franchise founded by Mike Merrick in 1978. He created Fish Window Cleaning in order to fill the gap for window cleaning services. Merrick applied his experience that spanned over two decades to establish a top-notch cleaning brand. The first Fish Window Cleaning franchise was opened in 1998. There are now more than 275 franchisees across the U.S.

Sound like a perfect fit for you? Let's go through the basics of starting your own Fish Window Cleaning franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a Fish Window Cleaning Franchise

By becoming a Fish Window Cleaning franchisee, you will gain access to proprietary software, training, marketing tools, and online tools that are continuously accessible. The training on window cleaning services is comprehensive, and you will learn how to provide quality services to your clients. Franchisees may also be able to grow their business through the national accounts program.

In addition to this, you have the chance to operate in protected territories, allowing you to work in exclusivity. Fish Window Cleaning can be known as a top window cleaner and one of the most sought-after in the industry due to its reliable and professional services. Customers have come to love the brand, and by opening your store, you may also be one of their top picks when they need to get their windows cleaned.

What Might Make a Fish Window Cleaning Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Fish Window Cleaning team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. It may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor when deciding if opening a Fish Window Cleaning franchise is financially viable for you.

You don't need to be an expert at window cleaning to own a Fish Window Cleaning franchise. Fish Window Cleaning will provide you with most of the training and tools, so you and your team will learn all the basics of how to window wash.

How to Open a Fish Window Cleaning Franchise

As you decide if a Fish Window Cleaning franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Fish Window Cleaning franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other window washing franchises in your area, you may want to reconsider your desired location.

To get started with the franchise, submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you with the first steps towards becoming a Fish Window Cleaning franchisee.

Once approved, you'll have the freedom to operate independently in a protected area while providing specialty window care services. Because of you and your franchise location, your customers can enjoy a better view.