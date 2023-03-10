Fitness Machine Technicians provides fitness equipment repair and maintenance services, as well as commercial assembly and disassembly of fitness equipment. The technicians are well versed in various brands and seek to help clients maintain their health clubs, corporate gyms, hotels, education facilities, and apartments.

The company founder, Don Powers, has vast experience, having been in the fitness industry since 1984. After noticing a gap in the fitness equipment repair market, he opened Fitness Machine Technicians in 2002. He began franchising the concept in 2012. There are over 40 Fitness Machine Technicians located across the United States. The ideal franchisee is an individual who has a passion for scaling their business, is aware of the opportunities in their community, and possesses excellent networking skills.

Why You May Want to Start a Fitness Machine Technicians Franchise

As a Fitness Machine Technicians franchisee, you will be in charge of the company's operations and business development. You can be a hands-on owner-manager or an absentee owner with an employed general manager. Fitness Machine Technicians may differ from their competitors because they have extensive experience and are an award-winning franchise.

The brand's mission is to provide reliable service, maintenance, and preventive fitness machine services while offering quality customer service at the same time. Their turn-around time is typically very good, and they may keep setting the standards in the industry. You will impact your community by allowing customers to have safe fitness equipment in good shape. Fitness enthusiasts will not encounter any "out of order" signs and inconveniences.

What Might Make a Fitness Machine Technicians Franchise a Good Choice?

To own a Fitness Machine Technicians franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

So far, Fitness Machine Technicians’ business model has stood the test of time. The franchisor will provide you with all the tools you need to succeed, including potential clients, a field service management system, and support and marketing during your grand opening and beyond.

How To Open a Fitness Machine Technicians Franchise?

If you would like to get more information on the Fitness Machine Technicians franchise opportunity, you will need to submit a franchise inquiry form. If you appear to be a good fit, the director of franchise sales may contact you. Both parties will get to know each other better through a series of calls, webinars, or an in-person discovery day.

You will have an opportunity to learn more about the brand by interacting with the current franchisees and reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document. If you are a good fit for Fitness Machine Technicians, you may be awarded a franchise agreement, and you will begin training.

It is important that you do your due diligence and ensure that Fitness Machine Technicians offers the right opportunity for you. You also may find it beneficial to meet with an attorney or financial advisor to make sure that you have the necessary funds to own and operate a Fitness Machine Technicians franchise.