Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT)

Exercise equipment maintenance and repairs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#404 Ranked #291 last year
Initial investment
$81K - $128K
Units as of 2022
46 84.0% over 3 years
Fitness Machine Technicians provides fitness equipment repair and maintenance services, as well as commercial assembly and disassembly of fitness equipment. The technicians are well versed in various brands and seek to help clients maintain their health clubs, corporate gyms, hotels, education facilities, and apartments.

The company founder, Don Powers, has vast experience, having been in the fitness industry since 1984. After noticing a gap in the fitness equipment repair market, he opened Fitness Machine Technicians in 2002. He began franchising the concept in 2012. There are over 40 Fitness Machine Technicians located across the United States. The ideal franchisee is an individual who has a passion for scaling their business, is aware of the opportunities in their community, and possesses excellent networking skills.

Why You May Want to Start a Fitness Machine Technicians Franchise

As a Fitness Machine Technicians franchisee, you will be in charge of the company's operations and business development. You can be a hands-on owner-manager or an absentee owner with an employed general manager. Fitness Machine Technicians may differ from their competitors because they have extensive experience and are an award-winning franchise.

The brand's mission is to provide reliable service, maintenance, and preventive fitness machine services while offering quality customer service at the same time. Their turn-around time is typically very good, and they may keep setting the standards in the industry. You will impact your community by allowing customers to have safe fitness equipment in good shape. Fitness enthusiasts will not encounter any "out of order" signs and inconveniences.

What Might Make a Fitness Machine Technicians Franchise a Good Choice?

To own a Fitness Machine Technicians franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

So far, Fitness Machine Technicians’ business model has stood the test of time. The franchisor will provide you with all the tools you need to succeed, including potential clients, a field service management system, and support and marketing during your grand opening and beyond.

How To Open a Fitness Machine Technicians Franchise?

If you would like to get more information on the Fitness Machine Technicians franchise opportunity, you will need to submit a franchise inquiry form. If you appear to be a good fit, the director of franchise sales may contact you. Both parties will get to know each other better through a series of calls, webinars, or an in-person discovery day.

You will have an opportunity to learn more about the brand by interacting with the current franchisees and reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document. If you are a good fit for Fitness Machine Technicians, you may be awarded a franchise agreement, and you will begin training. 

It is important that you do your due diligence and ensure that Fitness Machine Technicians offers the right opportunity for you. You also may find it beneficial to meet with an attorney or financial advisor to make sure that you have the necessary funds to own and operate a Fitness Machine Technicians franchise.

Company Overview

About Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT)

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Main Line Brands
Leadership
Chris Buitron, CEO
Corporate Address
346 9th St. S.E.
Hickory, NC 28602
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
46 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$81,450 - $128,490
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000 - $600,000
Cash Requirement
$85,000 - $110,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40-80 hours
Classroom Training
15-17 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #404 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #46 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #75 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
