Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#404 Ranked #291 last year
- Initial investment
-
$81K - $128K
- Units as of 2022
-
46 84.0% over 3 years
Fitness Machine Technicians provides fitness equipment repair and maintenance services, as well as commercial assembly and disassembly of fitness equipment. The technicians are well versed in various brands and seek to help clients maintain their health clubs, corporate gyms, hotels, education facilities, and apartments.
The company founder, Don Powers, has vast experience, having been in the fitness industry since 1984. After noticing a gap in the fitness equipment repair market, he opened Fitness Machine Technicians in 2002. He began franchising the concept in 2012. There are over 40 Fitness Machine Technicians located across the United States. The ideal franchisee is an individual who has a passion for scaling their business, is aware of the opportunities in their community, and possesses excellent networking skills.
Why You May Want to Start a Fitness Machine Technicians Franchise
As a Fitness Machine Technicians franchisee, you will be in charge of the company's operations and business development. You can be a hands-on owner-manager or an absentee owner with an employed general manager. Fitness Machine Technicians may differ from their competitors because they have extensive experience and are an award-winning franchise.
The brand's mission is to provide reliable service, maintenance, and preventive fitness machine services while offering quality customer service at the same time. Their turn-around time is typically very good, and they may keep setting the standards in the industry. You will impact your community by allowing customers to have safe fitness equipment in good shape. Fitness enthusiasts will not encounter any "out of order" signs and inconveniences.
What Might Make a Fitness Machine Technicians Franchise a Good Choice?
To own a Fitness Machine Technicians franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
So far, Fitness Machine Technicians’ business model has stood the test of time. The franchisor will provide you with all the tools you need to succeed, including potential clients, a field service management system, and support and marketing during your grand opening and beyond.
How To Open a Fitness Machine Technicians Franchise?
If you would like to get more information on the Fitness Machine Technicians franchise opportunity, you will need to submit a franchise inquiry form. If you appear to be a good fit, the director of franchise sales may contact you. Both parties will get to know each other better through a series of calls, webinars, or an in-person discovery day.
You will have an opportunity to learn more about the brand by interacting with the current franchisees and reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document. If you are a good fit for Fitness Machine Technicians, you may be awarded a franchise agreement, and you will begin training.
It is important that you do your due diligence and ensure that Fitness Machine Technicians offers the right opportunity for you. You also may find it beneficial to meet with an attorney or financial advisor to make sure that you have the necessary funds to own and operate a Fitness Machine Technicians franchise.
Company Overview
About Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT)
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
- Founded
- 2002
- Parent Company
- Main Line Brands
- Leadership
- Chris Buitron, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
346 9th St. S.E.
Hickory, NC 28602
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 46 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000 - $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $81,450 - $128,490
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000 - $600,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $85,000 - $110,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 5% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40-80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 15-17 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT)? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT).
Stratus Building Solutions
Anago Cleaning Systems
Two Men and a Truck
Home Helpers Home Care
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.