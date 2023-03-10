Fleet Clean USA
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #460 last year
Initial investment
$164K - $720K
Units as of 2022
53 51.4% over 3 years
Remember when you were a kid, and Mom and Dad sent you outside to wash the truck? Sure, it was fun to spray the car with a hose and wipe suds everywhere, but the car never ended up looking, you know, clean. With your own Fleet Clean USA franchise, you have the opportunity to be a part of a company dedicated to saving your childhood self some trouble.

Fleet Clean USA, which was founded in 2009 and began franchising in 2013, is a leading company in vehicle fleet cleaning. They focus on mobile, efficient, effective, and friendly car washing. They offer a wide selection of cleaning services, including anything from a basic wash to detailed cleaning.

Why You May Want Start a Fleet Clean USA Franchise

If you love the idea of offering an essential and practical service to the community around you, then opening a Fleet Clean USA franchise may be for you. They focus on quality customer service and offering support for franchisees. They strive to treat everyone within their franchise circle like family, which may make them an excellent company to work with. 

Fleet Clean USA also focuses on quality control using its proprietary software. The software improves customer satisfaction and generates good business ratings. They ensure fleet cleaning is as close to a  smooth and stress-free process for companies and individuals as possible. Owning a Fleet Clean USA franchise allows you to be a part of this legacy.

What Might Make a Fleet Clean USA a Good Choice?

Through Fleet Clean USA's proprietary technology and top-of-the-line training, the franchise has broken new ground in the trucking industry by operating with peak efficiency and reliability. The company has dozens of locations and corporate offices across the United States. With a strong presence in the market and its dedication to providing quality service, the company has experienced growth.

The perfect candidate for a Fleet Clean USA franchise is someone with strong leadership skills and an aptitude for business. You will also need great people skills, a management background, and a basic understanding of sales and marketing. If you feel you fit these qualifications, your future as a franchisee may be bright.

How to Open a Fleet Clean USA Franchise

With an initial startup investment, you can kickstart your own Fleet Clean USA franchise. However, it is a good idea to be prepared for the initial franchise fee, ongoing royalty, advertising, and potential fees, and other various costs of running your franchise. To start a Fleet Clean USA franchise, you will also need to meet company net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Once your finances for the franchise are in order, you can begin the process of owning your very own Fleet Clean USA franchise by filling out a pre-qualification application form. If you are seen as a good fit, you may be asked to complete an official franchise application that will detail your background, financial capabilities, goals, and interests. As soon as the selection committee has approved your application, you will sign a franchise agreement and begin training.

Fleet Clean USA wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you every step of the way. Save the child in you some grief, and become a Fleet Clean USA franchisee!

Company Overview

About Fleet Clean USA

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Car-Wash Services, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
2009
Leadership
Dale Waite, Director of Franchise Development
Corporate Address
721 Empire Mesa Wy.
Henderson, NV 89011
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
53 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fleet Clean USA franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $150,000
Initial Investment
$163,825 - $720,375
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Fleet Clean USA offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Fleet Clean USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Homebased Ranking

Updated: December 12th, 2022
