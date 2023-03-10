Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #460 last year
- Initial investment
-
$164K - $720K
- Units as of 2022
-
53 51.4% over 3 years
Remember when you were a kid, and Mom and Dad sent you outside to wash the truck? Sure, it was fun to spray the car with a hose and wipe suds everywhere, but the car never ended up looking, you know, clean. With your own Fleet Clean USA franchise, you have the opportunity to be a part of a company dedicated to saving your childhood self some trouble.
Fleet Clean USA, which was founded in 2009 and began franchising in 2013, is a leading company in vehicle fleet cleaning. They focus on mobile, efficient, effective, and friendly car washing. They offer a wide selection of cleaning services, including anything from a basic wash to detailed cleaning.
Why You May Want Start a Fleet Clean USA Franchise
If you love the idea of offering an essential and practical service to the community around you, then opening a Fleet Clean USA franchise may be for you. They focus on quality customer service and offering support for franchisees. They strive to treat everyone within their franchise circle like family, which may make them an excellent company to work with.
Fleet Clean USA also focuses on quality control using its proprietary software. The software improves customer satisfaction and generates good business ratings. They ensure fleet cleaning is as close to a smooth and stress-free process for companies and individuals as possible. Owning a Fleet Clean USA franchise allows you to be a part of this legacy.
What Might Make a Fleet Clean USA a Good Choice?
Through Fleet Clean USA's proprietary technology and top-of-the-line training, the franchise has broken new ground in the trucking industry by operating with peak efficiency and reliability. The company has dozens of locations and corporate offices across the United States. With a strong presence in the market and its dedication to providing quality service, the company has experienced growth.
The perfect candidate for a Fleet Clean USA franchise is someone with strong leadership skills and an aptitude for business. You will also need great people skills, a management background, and a basic understanding of sales and marketing. If you feel you fit these qualifications, your future as a franchisee may be bright.
How to Open a Fleet Clean USA Franchise
With an initial startup investment, you can kickstart your own Fleet Clean USA franchise. However, it is a good idea to be prepared for the initial franchise fee, ongoing royalty, advertising, and potential fees, and other various costs of running your franchise. To start a Fleet Clean USA franchise, you will also need to meet company net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Once your finances for the franchise are in order, you can begin the process of owning your very own Fleet Clean USA franchise by filling out a pre-qualification application form. If you are seen as a good fit, you may be asked to complete an official franchise application that will detail your background, financial capabilities, goals, and interests. As soon as the selection committee has approved your application, you will sign a franchise agreement and begin training.
Fleet Clean USA wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you every step of the way. Save the child in you some grief, and become a Fleet Clean USA franchisee!
Company Overview
About Fleet Clean USA
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Car-Wash Services, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Miscellaneous Business Services
- Founded
- 2009
- Leadership
- Dale Waite, Director of Franchise Development
- Corporate Address
-
721 Empire Mesa Wy.
Henderson, NV 89011
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 53 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fleet Clean USA franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000 - $150,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $163,825 - $720,375
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Fleet Clean USA offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
- Third Party Financing
- Fleet Clean USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Fleet Clean USA? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Fleet Clean USA landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Fleet Clean USA ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
