Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$176K - $365K
Units as of 2025
6 Decrease
Company Overview

About Fly Dance Fitness

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Dance Fitness, Fitness
Founded 2019
Parent Company Fly Dance Fitness Franchising, LLC
Leadership Stacey Marks, CEO
Corporate Address 999 Cattlemen Rd., #F
Sarasota, FL 34232
Social Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 6 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Fly Dance Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$176,266 - $365,433
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Is franchise term renewable? No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 19.75 hours
Classroom Training 24.2 hours

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
