Footprints Floors is a flooring installation company. Founded in 2008 and beginning to franchise in 2013, they install and restore hardwood, laminate, vinyl, stone, and tile floors. With over 100 locations in the United States, they may be one of the top floor installation companies in the United States.

As you run your franchise, you'll work with a professional, well-trained crew and a robust system to provide flooring and staircase installations in your community. The perfect candidate for a Footprints Floors franchise has a passion for business and giving back to the community.

Why You May Want to Start a Footprints Floors Franchise

Running a Footprints Floors franchise may mean you will get to provide essential construction services to your community. This includes installing backsplashes, staircases, and baseboards in both homes and offices. You will get to work closely with flooring vendors to provide the highest quality installation for all your offered flooring services. You will become part of small and big projects alike, including home improvements, upgrades, and new constructions.

As a leading flooring franchise, Footprints Floors may enjoy an excellent brand reputation. They believe that their years of excellent customer service, professionalism, great prices, and unmatched turnaround time has cemented their status as a quality company. This reputation may serve as the building block of your franchise. Footprint Floors permits you entrepreneurial freedom and flexibility to invest and grow at a rate that suits you and your goals.

What Might Make a Footprints Floors Franchise a Good Choice?

The global flooring market size may be huge and a good one to get into. Owning a Footprints Floors franchise may give you a solid market share in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

To be part of the Footprints Floors team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Footprints Floors Franchise

As you decide if opening a Footprints Floors franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Footprints Floors franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To start your journey in opening a Footprint Floors franchise in your community, start by submitting a franchise application. A franchise representative will walk you through the steps and answer any questions you may have. If you both determine this is a good fit, you may be offered a franchise agreement.

Once you have signed a franchise agreement, you will attend several dozen hours of both classroom and on-the-job training. Footprints Floors wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you every step of the way through continuous training, marketing, and community efforts.