Footprints FloorsFlooring installation and restoration
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#449 Ranked #259 last year
- Initial investment
-
$79K - $113K
- Units as of 2022
-
79 558.3% over 3 years
Footprints Floors is a flooring installation company. Founded in 2008 and beginning to franchise in 2013, they install and restore hardwood, laminate, vinyl, stone, and tile floors. With over 100 locations in the United States, they may be one of the top floor installation companies in the United States.
As you run your franchise, you'll work with a professional, well-trained crew and a robust system to provide flooring and staircase installations in your community. The perfect candidate for a Footprints Floors franchise has a passion for business and giving back to the community.
Why You May Want to Start a Footprints Floors Franchise
Running a Footprints Floors franchise may mean you will get to provide essential construction services to your community. This includes installing backsplashes, staircases, and baseboards in both homes and offices. You will get to work closely with flooring vendors to provide the highest quality installation for all your offered flooring services. You will become part of small and big projects alike, including home improvements, upgrades, and new constructions.
As a leading flooring franchise, Footprints Floors may enjoy an excellent brand reputation. They believe that their years of excellent customer service, professionalism, great prices, and unmatched turnaround time has cemented their status as a quality company. This reputation may serve as the building block of your franchise. Footprint Floors permits you entrepreneurial freedom and flexibility to invest and grow at a rate that suits you and your goals.
What Might Make a Footprints Floors Franchise a Good Choice?
The global flooring market size may be huge and a good one to get into. Owning a Footprints Floors franchise may give you a solid market share in this multi-billion-dollar industry.
To be part of the Footprints Floors team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Footprints Floors Franchise
As you decide if opening a Footprints Floors franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Footprints Floors franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To start your journey in opening a Footprint Floors franchise in your community, start by submitting a franchise application. A franchise representative will walk you through the steps and answer any questions you may have. If you both determine this is a good fit, you may be offered a franchise agreement.
Once you have signed a franchise agreement, you will attend several dozen hours of both classroom and on-the-job training. Footprints Floors wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you every step of the way through continuous training, marketing, and community efforts.
Company Overview
About Footprints Floors
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
- Founded
- 2008
- Leadership
- Bryan Park, Founder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
9600 E. Arapahoe Rd., #285
Greenwood Village, CO 80112
More from Footprints Floors
EARN $247,619* IN GROSS PROFIT WITHOUT SACRIFICING YOUR FAMILY VALUES
Footprints Floors is built on a foundation of faith, family and service to the members of your community.
Our flooring franchise gives you the opportunity to:
- Help families preserve the beauty and quality of their homes
- Build something in your community that stands the test of time
- Own a successful business while still having time for family, worship, and all the things that matter most
The simplest, most profitable franchise model on the block.
- No office to rent.
- No inventory to store.
- No full-time employees.
- No actual flooring installation.
- Experienced, faith-guided support team.
WHY SHOULD YOU OWN A FOOTPRINTS FLOORS RIGHT NOW:
To truly understand the uniqueness of the Footprints Floors franchise opportunity, it’s a good idea to compare it to the average restaurant franchise.
Footprints Floors:
- Initial Investment: $78,505+.
- Average Gross Sales: $586,795.*
- Average Gross PROFIT: $247,619*.
- No office needed; start every day from home.
- No equipment, inventory, or HR costs are involved.
- Make your own schedule, and enjoy plenty of time with family, friends and church.
INDUSTRY-LEADING SUPPORT BUILT ON FAITH AND PURPOSE
Our Founder, Bryan Park, knows firsthand how important it is to strike a balance between career and family. As a husband, father of three, and United States Air Force veteran, Bryan has dedicated his life to service, and is fully committed to providing Franchise Owners with the guidance and support they need from day one.
Here’s what you can expect from our world-class flooring franchise support team:
A dedicated call center
- We answer every lead, inquiry, or request for an estimate for your Footprints Floors Franchise.
- We handle existing customer service queries.
- We schedule appointments based on your availability.
Expert marketing support
- We take care of your website and SEO and help manage your HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List.
- We give you proven social media marketing strategies.
- We assist with your direct mail campaigns and materials.
Guidance on subcontractor crew management
- We teach you everything you need to know to hire, pay, oversee and maintain crews.
- We can guarantee crews will be busy 12 months out of the year.
- We use subcontractors- no payroll employees are necessary!
Ongoing training and support
- Thorough initial training in Colorado and hands-on training in your own market
- Regular support calls
- Finance management support and more
Franchise support guided by faith and experience
- 15 years of expertise in the flooring and home improvement franchise industry
- In-depth knowledge and understanding of the Footprints Floors model
- Focused on Christian values and putting family and faith first
GIVING BACK
Footprints Floors Franchise Owners have the opportunity to serve communities worldwide through financial gifts and grants from the Footprints First Fruits Fund.
Endowments from our private fund support faith-based non-profit organations providing holistic care for families, at-risk youth and orphans, both locally and around the world.
Additionally, Franchise Owners are encouraged to volunteer their time and service through local partnerships, church fundraising projects and more to give back to their neighbors and spread the message of faith and unity throughout their communities.
WHY INVEST IN THE FLOORING INDUSTRY
- The home improvement industry is currently worth $380 billion and is expected to be a $454.6 billion industry by the end of 2023.
- Approximately 80% of the nation’s 137 million homes are now at least 20 years old, and 40% are at least 50 years old. Older homes = more need for remodeling services!
- Over the past year, home improvement spending increased at almost 2x the rate of the rest of the retail sector!
WHO MAKES AN IDEAL FOOTPRINTS FLOORS OWNER?
- Business-Savvy: You should have a strong business, sales, or management background, strong leadership/sales skills, and the drive to succeed in your market.
- People Person: You love meeting people and enjoy working with them face-to-face.
- Family-Oriented: You are dedicated to family, faith, friends, and giving back to your community.
- Growth-Minded: You’re excited to build a successful business and help it grow!
WHY YOU SHOULD START THE FRANCHISE PROCESS TODAY
We’re entirely SOLD OUT in 12 states and 43 cities!
Simplicity, Freedom, Faith, and Family are the focus for 2022. Get started today before it's too late!
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 46
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 79 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Footprints Floors franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $68,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $78,505 - $113,030
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $500/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Footprints Floors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 67 hours
- Classroom Training
- 56 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Footprints Floors landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Footprints Floors ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
