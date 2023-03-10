Signing out of account, Standby...
Founded in 2011 by Hossein Kasmai, Franchise Creator is a platform that allows clients to franchise their businesses. To achieve this, Franchise Creator develops customized strategies for its clients' businesses. It also may provide the required legal documentation and create the marketing and collateral material for a smooth launch of the new business into the marketplace.
Franchise Creator began franchising in 2013 and opened several franchises in the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Franchise Creator Franchise
As a Franchise Creator franchisee, you will serve as a franchise consultant of your home-based location. You will be responsible for researching potential franchising businesses in your region using Franchise Creator's proprietary methods.
Therefore, a Franchise Creator franchisee should prefer working from home and have superior self-management skills. Franchisees set their own hours while improving their community's economy. Franchisees should be interested in helping other investors grow their businesses while also growing their own.
Franchise Creator offers exclusive territories, meaning that franchisees will not have to worry about losing business to another Franchise Creator franchise.
Franchise Creator may allow for absentee ownership, potentially allowing franchisees to operate their franchise from afar, hiring a manager to do the dirty work.
What Might Make a Franchise Creator Franchise a Good Choice
One factor that may allow Franchise Creator to operate a high level is hiring expert-level advisors. Additionally, when you open a Franchise Creator franchise, you will typically work directly with Kasmai, not a randomly trained agent. Kasmai has first-hand experience franchising a business, growing his own franchise Guard-A-Kid to many units only five years after its initial launch.
Another factor to consider is the sheer number of businesses that franchise or may be ready to franchise. Between the company's foothold in the industry and the possibility for success, opening a Franchise Creator franchise may prove a stronger option than a company with a lesser-known reputation.
To be part of the Franchise Creator team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Franchise Creator Franchise
Franchise Creator has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Franchise Creator, you must decide if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the Franchise Creator franchising team.
A typical franchise agreement runs for seven years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet Franchise Creator's requirements.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Franchise Creator franchise.
Company Overview
About Franchise Creator
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Business Services, Business Coaching & Consulting
- Founded
- 2011
- Leadership
- Hossein Kasmai, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7300 N. Kendall Dr., #340
Miami, FL 33156
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Franchise Creator franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $30,650 - $34,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $20,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $20,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5% of gross
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 5% of gross
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Franchise Creator has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 8 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Field OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 0-1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
