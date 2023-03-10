Founded in 2011 by Hossein Kasmai, Franchise Creator is a platform that allows clients to franchise their businesses. To achieve this, Franchise Creator develops customized strategies for its clients' businesses. It also may provide the required legal documentation and create the marketing and collateral material for a smooth launch of the new business into the marketplace.

Franchise Creator began franchising in 2013 and opened several franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Franchise Creator Franchise

As a Franchise Creator franchisee, you will serve as a franchise consultant of your home-based location. You will be responsible for researching potential franchising businesses in your region using Franchise Creator's proprietary methods.

Therefore, a Franchise Creator franchisee should prefer working from home and have superior self-management skills. Franchisees set their own hours while improving their community's economy. Franchisees should be interested in helping other investors grow their businesses while also growing their own.

Franchise Creator offers exclusive territories, meaning that franchisees will not have to worry about losing business to another Franchise Creator franchise.

Franchise Creator may allow for absentee ownership, potentially allowing franchisees to operate their franchise from afar, hiring a manager to do the dirty work.

What Might Make a Franchise Creator Franchise a Good Choice

One factor that may allow Franchise Creator to operate a high level is hiring expert-level advisors. Additionally, when you open a Franchise Creator franchise, you will typically work directly with Kasmai, not a randomly trained agent. Kasmai has first-hand experience franchising a business, growing his own franchise Guard-A-Kid to many units only five years after its initial launch.

Another factor to consider is the sheer number of businesses that franchise or may be ready to franchise. Between the company's foothold in the industry and the possibility for success, opening a Franchise Creator franchise may prove a stronger option than a company with a lesser-known reputation.

To be part of the Franchise Creator team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Franchise Creator Franchise

Franchise Creator has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Franchise Creator, you must decide if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the Franchise Creator franchising team.

A typical franchise agreement runs for seven years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet Franchise Creator's requirements.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Franchise Creator franchise.