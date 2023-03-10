Friend of the Family was founded in 2005 based on suggestions of real estate clients who had to move from their homes. Friend of the Family’s main goal is to provide people with an efficient and stress-free move, as the Friend of the Family team strives to take care of it from start to end.

With a well-trained staff, the company aims to offer hands-on help to clients who are moving. Also, each project has its own project manager. Friend of the Family services include asset distribution, downsizing and organizing, and relocation project management. The company helps families and individuals, as well as seniors who wish to move and settle into a new place.

Why You May Want To Start a Friend of the Family Franchise

Friend of the Family may be a great fit for franchisees who are organized, practical, and enjoy dealing with demanding tasks. To own a Friend of Family franchise, there’s no need to have previous experience in real estate or any other field.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Friend of the Family brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Friend of the Family Franchise a Good Choice?

Besides helping people with their moving and settling into their new homes, Friend of the Family also strives to act as leaders in online estate sales by supporting people who want to sell old or undesired objects and later using this money to pay partially for their moves.

Opening a Friend of the Family franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Friend of the Family Franchise

To be part of the Friend of the Family team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Friend of the Family franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Friend of the Family franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Friend of the Family franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Friend of the Family franchise.