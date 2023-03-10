Friend of the Family

Senior moving, downsizing, and organizing services; online estate auctions
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$37K - $56K
Units as of 2020
5
Jump to Franchising Overview

Friend of the Family was founded in 2005 based on suggestions of real estate clients who had to move from their homes. Friend of the Family’s main goal is to provide people with an efficient and stress-free move, as the Friend of the Family team strives to take care of it from start to end.

With a well-trained staff, the company aims to offer hands-on help to clients who are moving. Also, each project has its own project manager. Friend of the Family services include asset distribution, downsizing and organizing, and relocation project management. The company helps families and individuals, as well as seniors who wish to move and settle into a new place.

Why You May Want To Start a Friend of the Family Franchise

Friend of the Family may be a great fit for franchisees who are organized, practical, and enjoy dealing with demanding tasks. To own a Friend of Family franchise, there’s no need to have previous experience in real estate or any other field.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Friend of the Family brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Friend of the Family Franchise a Good Choice?

Besides helping people with their moving and settling into their new homes, Friend of the Family also strives to act as leaders in online estate sales by supporting people who want to sell old or undesired objects and later using this money to pay partially for their moves.

Opening a Friend of the Family franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Friend of the Family Franchise

To be part of the Friend of the Family team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Friend of the Family franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Friend of the Family franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Friend of the Family franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Friend of the Family franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Friend of the Family

Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2005
Parent Company
FOF Franchising LLC
Leadership
Kathy Grossmann, CEO
Corporate Address
5231 S. Quebec St.
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
5 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Friend of the Family franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$36,949 - $55,650
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
16-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Friend of the Family offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Friend of the Family? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Friend of the Family.

Destination Athlete

Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams
Ranked #205
Request Info

Phenix Salon Suites

Salon suites
Ranked #75
Request Info

Blue Moon Estate Sales

Estate sales
Ranked #491
Request Info

Goosehead Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Ranked #54
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing