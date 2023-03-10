Signing out of account, Standby...
Friend of the Family was founded in 2005 based on suggestions of real estate clients who had to move from their homes. Friend of the Family’s main goal is to provide people with an efficient and stress-free move, as the Friend of the Family team strives to take care of it from start to end.
With a well-trained staff, the company aims to offer hands-on help to clients who are moving. Also, each project has its own project manager. Friend of the Family services include asset distribution, downsizing and organizing, and relocation project management. The company helps families and individuals, as well as seniors who wish to move and settle into a new place.
Why You May Want To Start a Friend of the Family Franchise
Friend of the Family may be a great fit for franchisees who are organized, practical, and enjoy dealing with demanding tasks. To own a Friend of Family franchise, there’s no need to have previous experience in real estate or any other field.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Friend of the Family brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
What Might Make a Friend of the Family Franchise a Good Choice?
Besides helping people with their moving and settling into their new homes, Friend of the Family also strives to act as leaders in online estate sales by supporting people who want to sell old or undesired objects and later using this money to pay partially for their moves.
Opening a Friend of the Family franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
How To Open a Friend of the Family Franchise
To be part of the Friend of the Family team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Friend of the Family franchising team questions.
As you decide if opening a Friend of the Family franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Friend of the Family franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Friend of the Family franchise.
Company Overview
About Friend of the Family
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2005
- Parent Company
- FOF Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Kathy Grossmann, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5231 S. Quebec St.
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 5 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Friend of the Family franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000 - $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $36,949 - $55,650
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 16-3%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Friend of the Family offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 18 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Friend of the Family? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
