FRSTeam
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$43K - $409K
Units as of 2021
47 4.4% over 3 years
FRSTeam, short for Fabric Restoration Services Team, is—you guessed it—a leading restoration company specializing in restoration services and dry cleaning. FRSTeam headquarters are located in Hayward, California.

FRSTeam is an integrity-driven brand that offers quality restoration services using their high-tech proprietary tools and methods refined to meet and exceed customer expectations. When a household has been damaged by smoke, fire, mold, or water, the brand will ensure the house and items have been restored within 24 to 48 hours, getting customers back home where they belong.

Why You May Want to Start a FRSTeam Franchise

FRSTeam was founded in 1988 and has been offering franchise opportunities since 2006. The brand has grown into an industry leader with several stores in various locations all over the country. FRSTeam is a dedicated company designed to relieve customers of the stress of damaged homes and household items.

FRSTeam trains and manages all its franchisees using company resources. Franchisees may receive dozens of hours of on-the-job training to gain relevant experience and an additional few dozen hours in a class to acquire the business' fundamentals. You will also gain access to free marketing, advertising, a franchise intranet platform, and ongoing support as you begin your business.

What Might Make a FRSTeam a Good Choice?

Over their years, FRSTeam has a proven business model offering hardworking and service-driven franchisees potential business growth. To be part of the FRSTeam, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

You also may benefit from speaking with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open a FRSTeam franchise. 

Your franchise will need to employ at least a few employees, but you may not need more than a dozen or so.

How To Open a FRSTeam Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a FRSTeam franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Additionally, you may want to speak to existing franchisees to get an inside look at the company and what it means to become a FRSTeam franchisee.

To begin your franchise journey with FRSTeam, you will need to fill out a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, you may be invited for a one-on-one meeting with franchise executives to discuss the franchise opportunity. If both parties agree, FRSTeam may draft a franchise agreement for you to sign. 

Soon you may be completing your training and cutting the ribbon on your new FRSTeam franchise!

Company Overview

About FRSTeam

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1988
Parent Company
Lynx Franchising LLC
Leadership
Holly Murry, President
Corporate Address
3201 Investment Blvd., #B
Hayward, CA 94545
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
47 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a FRSTeam franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$43,375 - $409,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,250 to $6,750 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
61 hours
Classroom Training
46 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where FRSTeam ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #67 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
