FRSTeam, short for Fabric Restoration Services Team, is—you guessed it—a leading restoration company specializing in restoration services and dry cleaning. FRSTeam headquarters are located in Hayward, California.

FRSTeam is an integrity-driven brand that offers quality restoration services using their high-tech proprietary tools and methods refined to meet and exceed customer expectations. When a household has been damaged by smoke, fire, mold, or water, the brand will ensure the house and items have been restored within 24 to 48 hours, getting customers back home where they belong.

Why You May Want to Start a FRSTeam Franchise

FRSTeam was founded in 1988 and has been offering franchise opportunities since 2006. The brand has grown into an industry leader with several stores in various locations all over the country. FRSTeam is a dedicated company designed to relieve customers of the stress of damaged homes and household items.

FRSTeam trains and manages all its franchisees using company resources. Franchisees may receive dozens of hours of on-the-job training to gain relevant experience and an additional few dozen hours in a class to acquire the business' fundamentals. You will also gain access to free marketing, advertising, a franchise intranet platform, and ongoing support as you begin your business.

What Might Make a FRSTeam a Good Choice?

Over their years, FRSTeam has a proven business model offering hardworking and service-driven franchisees potential business growth. To be part of the FRSTeam, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

You also may benefit from speaking with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open a FRSTeam franchise.

Your franchise will need to employ at least a few employees, but you may not need more than a dozen or so.

How To Open a FRSTeam Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a FRSTeam franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Additionally, you may want to speak to existing franchisees to get an inside look at the company and what it means to become a FRSTeam franchisee.

To begin your franchise journey with FRSTeam, you will need to fill out a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, you may be invited for a one-on-one meeting with franchise executives to discuss the franchise opportunity. If both parties agree, FRSTeam may draft a franchise agreement for you to sign.

Soon you may be completing your training and cutting the ribbon on your new FRSTeam franchise!