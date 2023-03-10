Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels

Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels

Mobile children's fitness and entertainment
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$64K - $144K
Units as of 2021
21 12% over 3 years
In 2000, a daycare owner noticed that the children she cared for weren't getting enough physical activity. The daycare owner knew this was happening at other daycares around the country, too. As a result, she decided to purchase an old school bus and renovate it.

The bus became the basis for the Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels franchise. The daycare owner used the bus as a mobile gym to help children have fun doing more physical activity. Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels experienced enough success in its first few years to begin franchising in 2003.

Since beginning to franchise, Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels has opened several franchises in select states across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels Franchise

The ideal franchisee for Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels should be a fitness enthusiast who enjoys working with children. Franchisees and their employees will be helping children have fun while exercising and developing positive habits for the future.

Franchisees generally need to be personable, and have great sales and customer service skills. You should also have a flexible schedule to be able to keep up with all the appointments.

What Might Make a Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees usually run Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels from home or a small office. Since most franchisees drive the bus to appointments, there isn't usually a need to maintain a large office space.

Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels seeks to bring fitness opportunities to daycares and preschools. The bus can also be booked for birthday parties, church youth events, and other events. All of these different services may help franchisees experience success.

To be part of the Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels Franchise

Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels franchisees are offered a lot of support throughout the entire process of getting started. Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels team members will help franchisees find a bus, give assistance through the renovation process, help franchisees complete training, and train any staff members that franchisees hire. Franchisees will also have access to systems that can help them run their location more effectively. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this opportunity matches your personality and lifestyle. It can be helpful to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels franchising team questions.

Franchisees are also offered help in marketing their Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels franchise. The Fun Bus team holds weekly and monthly calls to make sure franchisees have the support they need. Their corporate office may send out newsletters, hosts franchise forums, and holds conferences.

Company Overview

About Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels
Leadership
Stacey Kimmins, President
Corporate Address
67 Mountain Blvd., #200-4
Warren, NJ 07059
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
21 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$34,000
Initial Investment
$63,850 - $144,000
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
