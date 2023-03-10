In 2000, a daycare owner noticed that the children she cared for weren't getting enough physical activity. The daycare owner knew this was happening at other daycares around the country, too. As a result, she decided to purchase an old school bus and renovate it.

The bus became the basis for the Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels franchise. The daycare owner used the bus as a mobile gym to help children have fun doing more physical activity. Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels experienced enough success in its first few years to begin franchising in 2003.

Since beginning to franchise, Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels has opened several franchises in select states across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels Franchise

The ideal franchisee for Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels should be a fitness enthusiast who enjoys working with children. Franchisees and their employees will be helping children have fun while exercising and developing positive habits for the future.

Franchisees generally need to be personable, and have great sales and customer service skills. You should also have a flexible schedule to be able to keep up with all the appointments.

What Might Make a Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees usually run Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels from home or a small office. Since most franchisees drive the bus to appointments, there isn't usually a need to maintain a large office space.

Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels seeks to bring fitness opportunities to daycares and preschools. The bus can also be booked for birthday parties, church youth events, and other events. All of these different services may help franchisees experience success.

To be part of the Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels Franchise

Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels franchisees are offered a lot of support throughout the entire process of getting started. Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels team members will help franchisees find a bus, give assistance through the renovation process, help franchisees complete training, and train any staff members that franchisees hire. Franchisees will also have access to systems that can help them run their location more effectively.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this opportunity matches your personality and lifestyle. It can be helpful to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels franchising team questions.

Franchisees are also offered help in marketing their Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels franchise. The Fun Bus team holds weekly and monthly calls to make sure franchisees have the support they need. Their corporate office may send out newsletters, hosts franchise forums, and holds conferences.