Furniture Medic is a recognized franchise in furniture repair and restoration. Founded in 1992, Furniture Medic has expanded to over 300 locations all around the world, including over 200 in the U.S. and a few dozen in Canada, thanks to the continued demand for furniture restorations and its quality of services.

For decades, Furniture Medic has remained a major company in the furniture business by extending fixture and furniture life through quality, water-based, and chemical-free products that customers have endorsed. They also meet all the governing agencies' standards.

Other services under the Furniture Medic portfolio include precise on-site repairs, structural repair, stabilization, millwork, door and railing restoration, and fire or water damage repair. With Furniture Medic, you can rely on expert technicians committed to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Why You May Want to Start a Furniture Medic Franchise

As a franchisee, partnering with Furniture Medic will allow you to serve with a unique, reliable, and trusted brand working with commercial and residential clients. Besides, Furniture Medic has long-standing relationships with transportation companies, insurance agencies, and manufacturers. These relationships will help you as a franchisee, enhance your business operations, explore new markets, and capture leads.

Furniture Medic has well-placed strategies to address the needs of franchisees. Some of these strategies include expert business and marketing support, a world-class training center with full-time instructors, a technical support hotline, and in-house financial support with the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, and inventory.

Franchisees will also be supported and trained to ensure you have the business knowledge and technical skills to continue the same seamless customer experience this company is known for. This training involves many hours of online study and a multi-week intensive training at the Furniture Medic Training Center at company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. Franchisees also receive a multi-day mentorship program and a post-training support week within six months of completing the initial training.

What Might Make a Furniture Medic Franchise a Good Choice?

Furniture Medic’s furniture renovations and refinishing furniture cost have remained competitive over the years, making it a stable investment. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Furniture Medic franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs.

Furniture Medic does not offer direct financing, but its affiliate ServiceMaster Acceptance Company Limited Partnership (SMAC) offers a good portion off the initial franchise fee for seven years if the franchisee qualifies. The commencing franchise term is five years effective from the date of the agreement.

How to Start a Furniture Medic Franchise

The first step in opening a Furniture Medic franchise is to submit an inquiry form. Once the company receives your inquiry and approves of your interest, they may assign you a dedicated brand representative to discuss your business interests with the company.

Next, you will fill out the franchise application, and background check forms. You will then connect with the on-ground team supporting you in the establishment of your business. Once these steps are complete, you may obtain funding through SMAC or any other lender of your choice. Afterwards, you will return your signed franchise agreement, marking your beginning as an official Furniture Medic franchisee.

The final steps with Furniture Medic include completing your training at their training center in Memphis and participating in the Furniture Medic mentorship and post-training programs. Soon customers will be searching for a "Furniture Medic near me."