GarageExperts is a garage improvement company founded and operated by CEO Mike Meursing. They specialize in customized residential garage floor coatings and storage items. They also do industrial floor coatings for retail stores and all commercial buildings. The company has installed its floor coating on over 40 million square feet of buildings.

GarageExperts launched in 2008 in Orange County, California, began franchising later that year, and now boasts over 80 franchises across the United States. GarageExperts wants to increase this number and has franchise opportunities in over 30 states.

Why You May Want to Start a GarageExperts Franchise

GarageExperts could be a wonderful business opportunity for franchisees looking to provide quality service, great products, and value to their customers. Its trusted franchise system provides you with all the necessary tools you need to run your franchise smoothly. When you join the GarageExperts team, you stand to benefit from a strong community of driven franchisees all over the United States. This network allows you to exchange questions and best practices for a dynamic business.

Franchisees may also go through a thorough multi-day training class to learn how to install the company's signature floor coatings and storage products. Training doesn't stop there, though. A franchise business coach will provide you with continuous sales and operations support as you operate your franchise.

Why May a GarageExperts Be a Good Choice?

GarageExperts franchisees have the edge over competitors because franchises buy coatings and cabinets directly from the manufacturer. This keeps the material quality high and franchisees' costs low. When you work with GarageExperts materials, you can be proud to use the best products. The company prides itself on the materials and solutions it uses for flooring, cabinets, and storage. The Urethane and Polyurea topcoats are known to make homeowners' concrete garage floors easy to clean.

Another way GarageExperts tries to set its franchisees up to succeed is through its end-to-end mobile business solution. This mobile system, which launched in 2020, makes it more affordable for franchisees to operate their business on the go.

Relatively low startup costs allow you to start out ahead of the game compared to many other businesses. Be prepared to make an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and potential startup costs. Financing may also be available through third-party groups. GarageExperts offers a discount off its franchise fee for military veterans.

How to Open a GarageExperts Franchise

If you would like to become the next GarageExperts franchisee, you will need to provide basic and financial information to the company and a general franchise inquiry. A GarageExperts representative will schedule a phone call to make sure that you can pre-qualify as a candidate.

If you qualify as a franchisee, filling out the application is the next step. The company will review your application and decide whether to approve you to begin your business. After that, all you have left to do is train, hire a few employees, and start making those garage floors shine!