Initial investment
$62K - $151K
Units as of 2022
107 18.9% over 3 years
GarageExperts is a garage improvement company founded and operated by CEO Mike Meursing. They specialize in customized residential garage floor coatings and storage items. They also do industrial floor coatings for retail stores and all commercial buildings. The company has installed its floor coating on over 40 million square feet of buildings.

GarageExperts launched in 2008 in Orange County, California, began franchising later that year, and now boasts over 80 franchises across the United States. GarageExperts wants to increase this number and has franchise opportunities in over 30 states.

Why You May Want to Start a GarageExperts Franchise

GarageExperts could be a wonderful business opportunity for franchisees looking to provide quality service, great products, and value to their customers. Its trusted franchise system provides you with all the necessary tools you need to run your franchise smoothly. When you join the GarageExperts team, you stand to benefit from a strong community of driven franchisees all over the United States. This network allows you to exchange questions and best practices for a dynamic business. 

Franchisees may also go through a thorough multi-day training class to learn how to install the company's signature floor coatings and storage products. Training doesn't stop there, though. A franchise business coach will provide you with continuous sales and operations support as you operate your franchise.

Why May a GarageExperts Be a Good Choice?

GarageExperts franchisees have the edge over competitors because franchises buy coatings and cabinets directly from the manufacturer. This keeps the material quality high and franchisees' costs low. When you work with GarageExperts materials, you can be proud to use the best products. The company prides itself on the materials and solutions it uses for flooring, cabinets, and storage. The Urethane and Polyurea topcoats are known to make homeowners' concrete garage floors easy to clean.

Another way GarageExperts tries to set its franchisees up to succeed is through its end-to-end mobile business solution. This mobile system, which launched in 2020, makes it more affordable for franchisees to operate their business on the go.

Relatively low startup costs allow you to start out ahead of the game compared to many other businesses. Be prepared to make an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and potential startup costs. Financing may also be available through third-party groups. GarageExperts offers a discount off its franchise fee for military veterans. 

How to Open a GarageExperts Franchise

If you would like to become the next GarageExperts franchisee, you will need to provide basic and financial information to the company and a general franchise inquiry. A GarageExperts representative will schedule a phone call to make sure that you can pre-qualify as a candidate. 

If you qualify as a franchisee, filling out the application is the next step. The company will review your application and decide whether to approve you to begin your business. After that, all you have left to do is train, hire a few employees, and start making those garage floors shine!

Company Overview

About GarageExperts

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Organization/Storage Systems, Building & Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Garage Experts Int'l.
Leadership
Stacie Bruckoff, Franchise
Corporate Address
1051 Mustang Dr.
Grapevine, TX 76051
Social
Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
45
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
107 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GarageExperts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$62,387 - $150,523
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$500-$1.8K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$500/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
GarageExperts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
37.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where GarageExperts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
