- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$62K - $151K
- Units as of 2022
-
107 18.9% over 3 years
GarageExperts is a garage improvement company founded and operated by CEO Mike Meursing. They specialize in customized residential garage floor coatings and storage items. They also do industrial floor coatings for retail stores and all commercial buildings. The company has installed its floor coating on over 40 million square feet of buildings.
GarageExperts launched in 2008 in Orange County, California, began franchising later that year, and now boasts over 80 franchises across the United States. GarageExperts wants to increase this number and has franchise opportunities in over 30 states.
Why You May Want to Start a GarageExperts Franchise
GarageExperts could be a wonderful business opportunity for franchisees looking to provide quality service, great products, and value to their customers. Its trusted franchise system provides you with all the necessary tools you need to run your franchise smoothly. When you join the GarageExperts team, you stand to benefit from a strong community of driven franchisees all over the United States. This network allows you to exchange questions and best practices for a dynamic business.
Franchisees may also go through a thorough multi-day training class to learn how to install the company's signature floor coatings and storage products. Training doesn't stop there, though. A franchise business coach will provide you with continuous sales and operations support as you operate your franchise.
Why May a GarageExperts Be a Good Choice?
GarageExperts franchisees have the edge over competitors because franchises buy coatings and cabinets directly from the manufacturer. This keeps the material quality high and franchisees' costs low. When you work with GarageExperts materials, you can be proud to use the best products. The company prides itself on the materials and solutions it uses for flooring, cabinets, and storage. The Urethane and Polyurea topcoats are known to make homeowners' concrete garage floors easy to clean.
Another way GarageExperts tries to set its franchisees up to succeed is through its end-to-end mobile business solution. This mobile system, which launched in 2020, makes it more affordable for franchisees to operate their business on the go.
Relatively low startup costs allow you to start out ahead of the game compared to many other businesses. Be prepared to make an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and potential startup costs. Financing may also be available through third-party groups. GarageExperts offers a discount off its franchise fee for military veterans.
How to Open a GarageExperts Franchise
If you would like to become the next GarageExperts franchisee, you will need to provide basic and financial information to the company and a general franchise inquiry. A GarageExperts representative will schedule a phone call to make sure that you can pre-qualify as a candidate.
If you qualify as a franchisee, filling out the application is the next step. The company will review your application and decide whether to approve you to begin your business. After that, all you have left to do is train, hire a few employees, and start making those garage floors shine!
Company Overview
About GarageExperts
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Organization/Storage Systems, Building & Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- Garage Experts Int'l.
- Leadership
- Stacie Bruckoff, Franchise
- Corporate Address
-
1051 Mustang Dr.
Grapevine, TX 76051
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 45
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 107 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GarageExperts franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $62,387 - $150,523
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $500-$1.8K/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $500/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- GarageExperts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 37.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
