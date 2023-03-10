The Glass Guru
Initial investment
$96K - $193K
Units as of 2022
81 5.2% over 3 years
The Glass Guru offers repairs, restorations, and replacements for residential and commercial glass windows or entry doors. The Glass Guru has been franchising since 2007 and has over 70 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Focusing on surface restoration for stained or scratched windows and moisture removal for dual pane windows, The Glass Guru's first store opened in Roseville, California, in 2004. The Glass Guru added glass and window replacement to the available services in 2006.

Other than the trademark foggy dual pane window repair that gave Glass Guru its name in the industry, franchisees handle all manners of glass replacement. Your business may also offer a complete window and door packages using a unique and proven market approach.

Why Should You Open a The Glass Guru Franchise?

Franchisees don't need any industry experience with this scalable business model. When you partner with The Glass Guru, they offer you support in their sales systems, ongoing training, and basic franchise support. This unique brand offers niche services to homeowners, while glass has become an integral, health, and safety-oriented component of homes and offices.

The Glass Guru has a cutting-edge glass restoration technique that's half the cost of traditional foggy window replacement and is environmentally friendly. Franchisees may also offer an extensive array of glass businessproducts, including new or replacement entry doors, shower enclosures, automatic openers for sliding doors, and in-glass pet doors.

What Might Make a The Glass Guru Franchise a Good Choice?

Ideal candidates for a The Glass Guru franchisee come from all walks of life and often without any service industry experience whatsoever. The Glass Guru prefers that franchisees have marketing, management, home improvement, or sales backgrounds to adhere to its business model and proven support structure.

In addition, The Glass Guru allows for franchisees to operate their location via absentee ownership. This could allow a franchisee to open a location, but hire people to do the hands-on work for them, while focusing more so on other projects themselves. 

With consistent, meaningful support, franchisees may rapidly deploy their business, as it will be squarely positioned in the home improvement, repair, or maintenance category. While operating your The Glass Guru franchise, you'll require little or no inventory along with minimal staffing, helping you to keep your overhead costs lower than some other businesses.

To be part of The Glass Guru team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees and advertising fees.

How to Start a The Glass Guru Franchise

With an effective program evident in the results, The Glass Guru franchisees may have a distinctive competitive advantage in the home and commercial space improvement services sector. See the complete list of fees and costs as laid out in Glass Guru’s Franchise Disclosure Document to ensure this is the right business for you. You may connect with current franchisees to learn more about what it means to franchise with The Glass Guru. Once your application is received and reviewed and the brand decides to franchise with you, a The Glass Guru franchise representative may reach out to you. Soon, you will complete training and have your grand opening celebration.

Company Overview

About The Glass Guru

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Glass Repair, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
2004
Parent Company
The Glass Guru Enterprises Inc.
Leadership
Dan Frey, Founder/President
Corporate Address
5550 Granite Pkwy., #280
Plano, TX 75024
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
81 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Glass Guru franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,450 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$95,755 - $193,030
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
The Glass Guru offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
The Glass Guru has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
53 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Glass Guru landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Updated: December 12th, 2022
