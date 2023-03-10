Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$96K - $193K
- Units as of 2022
-
81 5.2% over 3 years
The Glass Guru offers repairs, restorations, and replacements for residential and commercial glass windows or entry doors. The Glass Guru has been franchising since 2007 and has over 70 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Focusing on surface restoration for stained or scratched windows and moisture removal for dual pane windows, The Glass Guru's first store opened in Roseville, California, in 2004. The Glass Guru added glass and window replacement to the available services in 2006.
Other than the trademark foggy dual pane window repair that gave Glass Guru its name in the industry, franchisees handle all manners of glass replacement. Your business may also offer a complete window and door packages using a unique and proven market approach.
Why Should You Open a The Glass Guru Franchise?
Franchisees don't need any industry experience with this scalable business model. When you partner with The Glass Guru, they offer you support in their sales systems, ongoing training, and basic franchise support. This unique brand offers niche services to homeowners, while glass has become an integral, health, and safety-oriented component of homes and offices.
The Glass Guru has a cutting-edge glass restoration technique that's half the cost of traditional foggy window replacement and is environmentally friendly. Franchisees may also offer an extensive array of glass businessproducts, including new or replacement entry doors, shower enclosures, automatic openers for sliding doors, and in-glass pet doors.
What Might Make a The Glass Guru Franchise a Good Choice?
Ideal candidates for a The Glass Guru franchisee come from all walks of life and often without any service industry experience whatsoever. The Glass Guru prefers that franchisees have marketing, management, home improvement, or sales backgrounds to adhere to its business model and proven support structure.
In addition, The Glass Guru allows for franchisees to operate their location via absentee ownership. This could allow a franchisee to open a location, but hire people to do the hands-on work for them, while focusing more so on other projects themselves.
With consistent, meaningful support, franchisees may rapidly deploy their business, as it will be squarely positioned in the home improvement, repair, or maintenance category. While operating your The Glass Guru franchise, you'll require little or no inventory along with minimal staffing, helping you to keep your overhead costs lower than some other businesses.
To be part of The Glass Guru team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees and advertising fees.
How to Start a The Glass Guru Franchise
With an effective program evident in the results, The Glass Guru franchisees may have a distinctive competitive advantage in the home and commercial space improvement services sector. See the complete list of fees and costs as laid out in Glass Guru’s Franchise Disclosure Document to ensure this is the right business for you. You may connect with current franchisees to learn more about what it means to franchise with The Glass Guru. Once your application is received and reviewed and the brand decides to franchise with you, a The Glass Guru franchise representative may reach out to you. Soon, you will complete training and have your grand opening celebration.
Company Overview
About The Glass Guru
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Glass Repair, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Home Improvement
- Founded
- 2004
- Parent Company
- The Glass Guru Enterprises Inc.
- Leadership
- Dan Frey, Founder/President
- Corporate Address
-
5550 Granite Pkwy., #280
Plano, TX 75024
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 81 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Glass Guru franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,450 - $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $95,755 - $193,030
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- The Glass Guru offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- The Glass Guru has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 53 hours
- Classroom Training
- 36 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Glass Guru? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Glass Guru landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Glass Guru.
Row House
Wow 1 Day Painting
ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company
CertaPro Painters
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.