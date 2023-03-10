Go Oil is one of Canada’s biggest mobile oil change companies that caters to clients from coast to coast. Go Oil offers home oil changes using a zero-mess oil extraction system with 24/7 fleet service and tire maintenance. The brand’s core consists of a team of certified, warranty-approved technicians who adhere to a strict no upsell policy.

Go Oil was founded by a young entrepreneur named Jonathan Sparrow, who began the company in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 2018.The company began franchising later that same year and has since grown to over 20 franchises throughout Canada. Today, Go Oil is actively looking for franchise opportunities in Canada.

Why You May Want To Start a Go Oil Franchise

Franchisees with Go Oil are expected to focus on providing excellent service while marketing to the larger community. The Go Oil brand handles many other business-related operations, including payment collections, vendor relationships, national marketing, customer bookings, and more. Access to corporate Go Oil franchise software allows you to tap into your local market with only a few keystrokes.

With a billion-dollar oil change industry in Canada, the Go Oil franchise may have immense opportunity.

Opening a Go Oil franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Go Oil Franchise a Good Choice?

As part of your various franchise fees, Go Oil equips franchisees with the Go Oil service van. The blue and black service van may have all the tools needed to operate your business. There may be no extra setup, potentially allowing for your technicians to begin services starting day one.

To be part of the Go Oil team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you are awarded a Go Oil franchise, you will be trained by a Go Oil trainer. The hands-on training should set you up with everything you need to know. Once your trainer leaves, you can access online coaching and various training with Go Oil’s franchise software.

How To Open a Go Oil Franchise

As you decide if opening a Go Oil franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Go Oil franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Go Oil franchising team questions.