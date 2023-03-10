GrandStay Hotels

GrandStay Hotels

Hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$306K - $10.1M
Units as of 2021
34 9.7% over 3 years
GrandStay Hospitality is a chain of hotels offering upper-midscale lodging facilities and catering. GrandStay Hospitality strives to be known for its convenient full-extended stay rooms featuring kitchenettes and productivity rooms for guests. This franchise may be an excellent fit for potential franchisees with a sense of customer service and an eye for ultimate customer satisfaction.

There are over 30 GrandStay Hospitality locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a GrandStay Hospitality Franchise

GrandStay Hospitality’s refined business model may offer potential growth for franchisees. Guests might love the brand because of its customer services, including top-of-the-line guest rooms and suites with flexible options ranging from standard, queen or king-size beds, fitness centers, indoor pools, meeting rooms, business centers, and free WiFi. Additionally, scrumptious GrandStay Hospitality’s breakfast is something most guests do not want to miss.

GrandStay Hospitality’s core belief is that no one size fits all. The hotels are designed to prioritize relaxation by offering tailored service and fun for every guest. Hotel staff and managers work with each customer, building great rapport. The best part of the system may be the loyalty rewards program that encourages guests to visit regularly. With loyalty rewards, guests may receive 10 Grand Returns Points for every dollar they spend in-house, with the prospects of turning points into cash or additional stays.

What Might Make a GrandStay Hospitality Franchise a Good Choice?

GrandStay Hospitality does require an initial fee made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

If the company accepts you as a franchisee, brand marketing may take unnecessary and tiresome marketing operations off your back and let you focus on actual business operations. Other special services offered to franchisees may include personalized sales assistance, dedicated management training, marketing, revenue planning, and yield management assistance.

GrandStay Hospitality allows for absentee ownership, which may allow you to spend more time doing things that you want to do, whether that be spending time with family and friends, relaxing, or working on other business ventures.

How To Open a GrandStay Hospitality Franchise

If you want to start a GrandStay Hospitality franchise, it would be wise to consult an attorney when reviewing GrandStay Hospitality’s Franchise Disclosure Document. As you decide if opening a GrandStay Hospitality franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a GrandStay Hospitality franchise would do well in your community.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor before making any decisions to ensure that you have the necessary financial capital to own and operate a GrandStay Hospitality franchise. If you decide to go on with the opportunity, then you can reach out to GrandStay Hospitality via an online form. After that, you may be contacted by the GrandStay Hospitality franchise team to begin the process.

A passion for the hospitality industry is key to ensure that your guests have a grand stay while at a GrandStay Hospitality franchise! 

Company Overview

About GrandStay Hotels

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
2000
Parent Company
GrandStay Hospitality LLC
Leadership
Jon Kennedy, President
Corporate Address
1822 Buerkle Rd.
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
34 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GrandStay Hotels franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$306,400 - $10,090,200
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$1,000,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
GrandStay Hotels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
