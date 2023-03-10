GrandStay Hospitality is a chain of hotels offering upper-midscale lodging facilities and catering. GrandStay Hospitality strives to be known for its convenient full-extended stay rooms featuring kitchenettes and productivity rooms for guests. This franchise may be an excellent fit for potential franchisees with a sense of customer service and an eye for ultimate customer satisfaction.

There are over 30 GrandStay Hospitality locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a GrandStay Hospitality Franchise

GrandStay Hospitality’s refined business model may offer potential growth for franchisees. Guests might love the brand because of its customer services, including top-of-the-line guest rooms and suites with flexible options ranging from standard, queen or king-size beds, fitness centers, indoor pools, meeting rooms, business centers, and free WiFi. Additionally, scrumptious GrandStay Hospitality’s breakfast is something most guests do not want to miss.

GrandStay Hospitality’s core belief is that no one size fits all. The hotels are designed to prioritize relaxation by offering tailored service and fun for every guest. Hotel staff and managers work with each customer, building great rapport. The best part of the system may be the loyalty rewards program that encourages guests to visit regularly. With loyalty rewards, guests may receive 10 Grand Returns Points for every dollar they spend in-house, with the prospects of turning points into cash or additional stays.

What Might Make a GrandStay Hospitality Franchise a Good Choice?

GrandStay Hospitality does require an initial fee made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If the company accepts you as a franchisee, brand marketing may take unnecessary and tiresome marketing operations off your back and let you focus on actual business operations. Other special services offered to franchisees may include personalized sales assistance, dedicated management training, marketing, revenue planning, and yield management assistance.

GrandStay Hospitality allows for absentee ownership, which may allow you to spend more time doing things that you want to do, whether that be spending time with family and friends, relaxing, or working on other business ventures.

How To Open a GrandStay Hospitality Franchise

If you want to start a GrandStay Hospitality franchise, it would be wise to consult an attorney when reviewing GrandStay Hospitality’s Franchise Disclosure Document. As you decide if opening a GrandStay Hospitality franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a GrandStay Hospitality franchise would do well in your community.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor before making any decisions to ensure that you have the necessary financial capital to own and operate a GrandStay Hospitality franchise. If you decide to go on with the opportunity, then you can reach out to GrandStay Hospitality via an online form. After that, you may be contacted by the GrandStay Hospitality franchise team to begin the process.

A passion for the hospitality industry is key to ensure that your guests have a grand stay while at a GrandStay Hospitality franchise!