Granite Garage Floors opened its doors in 2011 in South Florida to offer homeowners quality garage flooring options. They believe their services are not only quality but industrial quality, with the company offering its commitment to customer service as the cornerstone of its growing business.

With over 10,000 completed jobs, Granite Garage Floors wishes to be the option for homeowners looking for a floor coating that looks professional and is durable. The company focuses only on garage flooring solutions, making their services and care laser-focused. This focus allows Granite Garage Floors to offer what may be an unbeatable satisfaction guarantee for customers.

There are over 10 Granite Garage Floors locations throughout the United States and the company is actively seeking to continue to expand.

Why You May Want to Start a Granite Garage Floors Franchise

A Granite Garage Floors franchisee should be professional, take pride in their work, and pay keen attention to detail and excellence in every finished project. Granite Garage Floors is also looking for individuals who provide the best customer service possible. While mechanical and technical ability would be great, Granite Garage Floors prefers a franchisee with excellent business acumen and professionalism over experience.

Granite Garage Floors prides itself on its quality finishes with each project it takes on. Opening a Granite Garage Floors franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Granite Garage Floors Franchise a Good Choice?

In a business world full of similar business opportunities, Granite Garage Floors may stand out as a unique investment opportunity. The Granite Garage Floors business focuses solely on flooring solutions without adding on other products and services. Additionally, the Granite Garage Floors franchise has a turnkey business model and franchise system, including everything a franchisee will need to get them started. Franchisees also have access to considerable, exclusive territories.

To be part of the Granite Garage Floors franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Granite Garage Floors Franchise

As you decide if opening a Granite Garage Floors franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Granite Garage Floors franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Granite Garage Floors, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Granite Garage Floors franchising team questions.