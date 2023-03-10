Granite Garage Floors

Granite Garage Floors

Garage floor coatings
Initial investment
$123K - $232K
Units as of 2022
16 77.8% over 3 years
Granite Garage Floors opened its doors in 2011 in South Florida to offer homeowners quality garage flooring options. They believe their services are not only quality but industrial quality, with the company offering its commitment to customer service as the cornerstone of its growing business.

With over 10,000 completed jobs, Granite Garage Floors wishes to be the option for homeowners looking for a floor coating that looks professional and is durable. The company focuses only on garage flooring solutions, making their services and care laser-focused. This focus allows Granite Garage Floors to offer what may be an unbeatable satisfaction guarantee for customers. 

There are over 10 Granite Garage Floors locations throughout the United States and the company is actively seeking to continue to expand.

Why You May Want to Start a Granite Garage Floors Franchise

A Granite Garage Floors franchisee should be professional, take pride in their work, and pay keen attention to detail and excellence in every finished project. Granite Garage Floors is also looking for individuals who provide the best customer service possible. While mechanical and technical ability would be great, Granite Garage Floors prefers a franchisee with excellent business acumen and professionalism over experience. 

Granite Garage Floors prides itself on its quality finishes with each project it takes on. Opening a Granite Garage Floors franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Granite Garage Floors Franchise a Good Choice?

In a business world full of similar business opportunities, Granite Garage Floors may stand out as a unique investment opportunity. The Granite Garage Floors business focuses solely on flooring solutions without adding on other products and services. Additionally, the Granite Garage Floors franchise has a turnkey business model and franchise system, including everything a franchisee will need to get them started. Franchisees also have access to considerable, exclusive territories.

To be part of the Granite Garage Floors franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Granite Garage Floors Franchise

As you decide if opening a Granite Garage Floors franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Granite Garage Floors franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Granite Garage Floors, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Granite Garage Floors franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Granite Garage Floors

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Concrete Coatings, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
2011
Parent Company
Threshold Brands
Leadership
Alan Mishkoff, Founder & President
Corporate Address
10945 State Bridge Rd., #401-171
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
23
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
16 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Granite Garage Floors franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$123,038 - $231,738
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Granite Garage Floors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
55 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Granite Garage Floors? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

