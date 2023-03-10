Signing out of account, Standby...
Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation ServicesEstate sales, business liquidations, online auctions
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$49K - $79K
- Units as of 2022
-
31 10.7% over 3 years
Real estate sales and business liquidation may be important decisions for business-inclined people. Regardless of your experience, having a reliable partner watching your back could make all the difference.
Founded in 2011, Grasons Estate Sales Services made it its goal to put customer needs first. With a wide range of services on offer, Grasons Estate Sales Services has worked to build a reputation of honesty, integrity, and care, no matter the size of the sale.
Customers may appreciate how Grasons Estate Sales Services honors the value of their property by getting them the best offers in the market. Whether it's an estate sale or liquidation, Grasons Estate Sales Services promises to be there for clients each step of the way.
Since beginning to franchise in 2014, Grasons Estate Sales Services has opened more than 20 locations across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Grasons Estate Sales Services Franchise
With the confidence of a brick-and-mortar company and the flexibility of an online company, Grasons Estate Sales Services believes it can be anywhere customers are. At Grasons Estate Sales Services, some customers can opt for the on-site estate sales service, while others can enjoy a virtual tour of prime property in the market. Through this, Grasons Estate Sales Services' business model may demonstrate its value.
Having real estate experience isn't necessary for franchisees. However, an eagerness to take advantage of opportunities in the market can be highly beneficial. Opening a Grasons Estate Sales Services franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand.
The estate sales industry may be an expansive market, and Grasons Estate Sales Services may help franchisees compete in an already crowded and competitive industry. Grasons Estate Sales Services also gives franchisees exclusive territories in an effort to help them succeed.
What Might Make a Grasons Estate Sales Services a Good Choice?
Grasons Estate Sales Services believes it is more than a service that provides estate sale and business liquidation services. Rather, it strives to be a compassionate and dedicated company that is committed to honoring clients through professionalism and quality customer service. Franchisees should expect to make appointments with clients, build a client base, and network with various professionals in the industry.
To be part of the Grasons Estate Sales Services team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Grasons Estate Sales Services Franchise
If you're ready to get started, take time to research the brand and your local area to see if Grasons Estate Sales Services would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Grasons Estate Sales Services franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from Grasons Estate Sales Services throughout the franchising process and after opening. In addition to pre-opening training, Grasons Estate Sales Services helps franchisees with brand awareness, marketing, and research.
You may be able to help clients through a difficult time by offering a stress-free estate sale process.
Company Overview
About Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Estate Sales, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2011
- Parent Company
- B & P Burke Inc.
- Leadership
- Simone Kelly, President
- Corporate Address
-
18281 Gothard St., #203
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 31 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $48,900 - $79,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $40,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services.
Phenix Salon Suites
Caring Transitions
Signal
Quick Mobile Repair
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.