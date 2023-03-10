Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services

Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services

Estate sales, business liquidations, online auctions
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$49K - $79K
Units as of 2022
31 10.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Real estate sales and business liquidation may be important decisions for business-inclined people. Regardless of your experience, having a reliable partner watching your back could make all the difference.

Founded in 2011, Grasons Estate Sales Services made it its goal to put customer needs first. With a wide range of services on offer, Grasons Estate Sales Services has worked to build a reputation of honesty, integrity, and care, no matter the size of the sale.

Customers may appreciate how Grasons Estate Sales Services honors the value of their property by getting them the best offers in the market. Whether it's an estate sale or liquidation, Grasons Estate Sales Services promises to be there for clients each step of the way.

Since beginning to franchise in 2014, Grasons Estate Sales Services has opened more than 20 locations across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Grasons Estate Sales Services Franchise

With the confidence of a brick-and-mortar company and the flexibility of an online company, Grasons Estate Sales Services believes it can be anywhere customers are. At Grasons Estate Sales Services, some customers can opt for the on-site estate sales service, while others can enjoy a virtual tour of prime property in the market. Through this, Grasons Estate Sales Services' business model may demonstrate its value.

Having real estate experience isn't necessary for franchisees. However, an eagerness to take advantage of opportunities in the market can be highly beneficial. Opening a Grasons Estate Sales Services franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand.

The estate sales industry may be an expansive market, and Grasons Estate Sales Services may help franchisees compete in an already crowded and competitive industry. Grasons Estate Sales Services also gives franchisees exclusive territories in an effort to help them succeed.

What Might Make a Grasons Estate Sales Services a Good Choice?

Grasons Estate Sales Services believes it is more than a service that provides estate sale and business liquidation services. Rather, it strives to be a compassionate and dedicated company that is committed to honoring clients through professionalism and quality customer service. Franchisees should expect to make appointments with clients, build a client base, and network with various professionals in the industry.

To be part of the Grasons Estate Sales Services team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Grasons Estate Sales Services Franchise

If you're ready to get started, take time to research the brand and your local area to see if Grasons Estate Sales Services would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Grasons Estate Sales Services franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from Grasons Estate Sales Services throughout the franchising process and after opening. In addition to pre-opening training, Grasons Estate Sales Services helps franchisees with brand awareness, marketing, and research.

You may be able to help clients through a difficult time by offering a stress-free estate sale process. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Estate Sales, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2011
Parent Company
B & P Burke Inc.
Leadership
Simone Kelly, President
Corporate Address
18281 Gothard St., #203
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
31 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$48,900 - $79,100
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #96 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Grasons Co Estate Sales & Business Liquidation Services.

Phenix Salon Suites

Salon suites
Ranked #75
Request Info

Caring Transitions

Senior transition and relocation, online auctions, and estate management
Ranked #371
Request Info

Signal

Private security guard and patrol services
Ranked #98
Learn More

Quick Mobile Repair

Electronics repairs and sales
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing