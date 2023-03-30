Green Man Exterminator is a pest control and wildlife removal services franchise with over a decade of experience in the industry. It is a fully insured and bonded company that uses purely organic substances in performing extermination services as part of its commitment to help keep the earth a healthy and safe place to live.

Since its humble beginnings in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, in 2009, Green Man Exterminator has attempted to earn a reputation for being one of the best in its class in the bug control and animal removal industry. Indeed, its efforts have paid off, as Green Man Exterminator opened its doors for expansion across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Green Man Exterminator Franchise

If you’re looking for a business opportunity that helps people in their day-to-day lives and is safe for the community, wildlife, and the planet, you may get that exact combination in a Green Man Exterminator franchise. The company is looking for franchisees who share their passion for pest control without harm to the environment.

What may be particularly attractive about the opportunity to open a Green Man Environment is that more and more Americans are becoming conscious of the environment, potentially increasing the demand for green pest extermination services all over the country. Of course, with your own Green Man Exterminator franchise, you can run your business at your own time using a time-tested formula that the franchisor believes it has perfected.

What Might Make a Green Man Exterminator Franchise a Good Choice

As a Green Man Exterminator franchisee, you may be sure to stand out just by the all-natural ingredients that the franchisor has developed with bug and wildlife control solutions. All substances used to make these products are edible and consist mostly of table herbs and condiments. These all-natural concoctions may have proven their power over most, if not all, kinds of pests, from bed bugs to fleas to spiders and more.

To be part of the Green Man Exterminator team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Green Man Exterminator Franchise

As you decide if opening a Green Man Exterminator franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Green Man Exterminator franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Green Man Exterminator franchising team questions.