Green Man Exterminator
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$60K - $84K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Green Man Exterminator is a pest control and wildlife removal services franchise with over a decade of experience in the industry. It is a fully insured and bonded company that uses purely organic substances in performing extermination services as part of its commitment to help keep the earth a healthy and safe place to live.  

Since its humble beginnings in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, in 2009, Green Man Exterminator has attempted to earn a reputation for being one of the best in its class in the bug control and animal removal industry. Indeed, its efforts have paid off, as Green Man Exterminator opened its doors for expansion across the United States. 

Why You May Want To Start a Green Man Exterminator Franchise

If you’re looking for a business opportunity that helps people in their day-to-day lives and is safe for the community, wildlife, and the planet, you may get that exact combination in a Green Man Exterminator franchise. The company is looking for franchisees who share their passion for pest control without harm to the environment. 

What may be particularly attractive about the opportunity to open a Green Man Environment is that more and more Americans are becoming conscious of the environment, potentially increasing the demand for green pest extermination services all over the country. Of course, with your own Green Man Exterminator franchise, you can run your business at your own time using a time-tested formula that the franchisor believes it has perfected.  

What Might Make a Green Man Exterminator Franchise a Good Choice

As a Green Man Exterminator franchisee, you may be sure to stand out just by the all-natural ingredients that the franchisor has developed with bug and wildlife control solutions. All substances used to make these products are edible and consist mostly of table herbs and condiments. These all-natural concoctions may have proven their power over most, if not all, kinds of pests, from bed bugs to fleas to spiders and more. 

To be part of the Green Man Exterminator team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Green Man Exterminator Franchise

As you decide if opening a Green Man Exterminator franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Green Man Exterminator franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Green Man Exterminator franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Green Man Exterminator

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control
Founded
2009
Parent Company
GME Franchising LLC
Leadership
Cathylia Cruz, Owner
Corporate Address
506 Main St.
Tobyhanna, PA 18466
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Green Man Exterminator franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$60,100 - $83,600
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
37 hours
Classroom Training
31 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Green Man Exterminator? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Green Man Exterminator.

Maids, The

Residential cleaning
Ranked #22
Learn More

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Rumble

Boxing fitness studios
Request Info

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing