Green Restoration

Restoration and cleaning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$35K - $275K
Units as of 2022
2 100.0% over 3 years
Green Restoration has worked to correct property damage, provide restoration, and offer cleaning services since 2014. Green Restoration believes it is more than a business, setting itself on a mission to help preserve the planet by using only environmentally safe products, including those that are plant-based, non-toxic, and biodegradable. Green Restoration works to ensure the best restoration results for its clients. 

In performing its 24/7 restoration services, Green Restoration uses green products and renewable energy, whether the task involves heating, cooling, or electricity usage. While Green Restoration responds to service calls from any party in need, the company serves several key industries, regularly working with insurance companies, property managers, and municipalities, among others. 

Why You May Want To Start a Green Restoration Franchise

If you are interested in property restoration and would like to start your own business in the industry, opening a Green Restoration franchise could be a great opportunity. Green Restoration may be known for the comprehensive support it gives to franchisees, from training to ongoing operations. Franchisees with Green Restoration may be provided tools and resources to help you grow your franchise.

Although experience is a plus, you don’t need any restoration experience to start a Green Restoration business. The Green Restoration corporate franchise team will train you and your employees from the ground up, striving to ensure that you are well-prepared before you even begin operations. Once you are open for business, a Green Restoration company call center will help you direct calls and address customer concerns.

Opening a Green Restoration franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Green Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?

As an incentive, franchisees may be given a discount to open additional Green Restoration units. Additionally, franchisees will receive large protected territories from other Green Restoration franchisees.

To be part of the Green Restoration team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will  include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Green Restoration has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Green Restoration Franchise

As you decide if opening a Green Restoration franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Green Restoration franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Green Restoration franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Green Restoration

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Green Restoration Franchise
Leadership
Andrii Kawaii, COO
Corporate Address
206A Boston Post Rd.
Orange, CT 06477
Social
LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
2 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Green Restoration franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $35,000
Initial Investment
$35,000 - $275,250
Cash Requirement
$10,000 - $30,000
Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Green Restoration offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Green Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
48 hours
Classroom Training
94 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
