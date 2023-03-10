Griswold Home Care provides non-medical care to seniors, disabled adults, and others with illnesses and injuries in their community. Being a part of the Griswold Home Care franchise team may allow individuals to serve their community while operating a business of their own.

Why You May Want to Start a Griswold Home Care Franchise?

Griswold Home Care was one of the first franchise companies to offer non-medical in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities and illnesses. Griswold Home Care has been operational for more than 35 years and may serve as a reference point for other in-home care industry competitors. Being a part of Griswold Home Care might mean you have a support staff behind you assisting with training, field support, and even your grand opening.

Griswold Home Care generally provides support in companion care, common home care services, homemaking care, hospice care, and palliative care. They may also provide personal care, respite care, overnight home care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, post-surgery and rehab, neuromuscular and fall prevention, and recovery.

Griswold Home Care also tries to work closely with a foundation to provide grants. These grants usually allow nonprofit organizations to build, strengthen, and sustain programs that enhance the quality of life for low-income seniors and adults.

What Might Make Griswold Home Care a Good Choice?

In-home, non-medical home care is a part of an industry that serves their communities. There is typically ample room in the market for individuals to invest in the Griswold Home Care system. Griswold Home Care might provide franchisees with a business model that may permit them to satisfy their calling as home health care professionals and realize their dreams.

To be part of the Griswold Home Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Griswold Home Care

First, contact Griswold Home Care via a franchise request form. You may have a chance throughout their franchising process to speak to a representative. The brand may also ask questions about you as an individual, such as your business experiences, purpose and values, and how they align with Griswold Home Care.

Veterans may receive a discount off the franchise fee. You may find yourself having future employees searching for "home career jobs" and wanting to join your team, while others search for "non-medical home care" for their loved ones.

After speaking with Griswold Home Care executives and other current franchisees about your future franchise, you might be invited to company headquarters in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Here, you usually meet the franchise team. You may have the chance to present your initial business plan. You also might ask any remaining questions you have about Griswold Home Care and your potential franchise. From here, decisions and documents are typically finalized. Then, you might soon be a Griswold Home Care franchisee.