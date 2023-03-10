Griswold Home Care

Griswold Home Care

Nonmedical home care
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#267 Ranked #307 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$96K - $174K
Units as of 2022
182 2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Griswold Home Care provides non-medical care to seniors, disabled adults, and others with illnesses and injuries in their community. Being a part of the Griswold Home Care franchise team may allow individuals to serve their community while operating a business of their own. 

Why You May Want to Start a Griswold Home Care Franchise?

Griswold Home Care was one of the first franchise companies to offer non-medical in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities and illnesses. Griswold Home Care has been operational for more than 35 years and may serve as a reference point for other in-home care industry competitors. Being a part of Griswold Home Care might mean you have a support staff behind you assisting with training, field support, and even your grand opening. 

Griswold Home Care generally provides support in companion care, common home care services, homemaking care, hospice care, and palliative care. They may also provide personal care, respite care, overnight home care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, post-surgery and rehab, neuromuscular and fall prevention, and recovery. 

Griswold Home Care also tries to work closely with a foundation to provide grants. These grants usually allow nonprofit organizations to build, strengthen, and sustain programs that enhance the quality of life for low-income seniors and adults.

What Might Make Griswold Home Care a Good Choice?

In-home, non-medical home care is a part of an industry that serves their communities. There is typically ample room in the market for individuals to invest in the Griswold Home Care system. Griswold Home Care might provide franchisees with a business model that may permit them to satisfy their calling as home health care professionals and realize their dreams. 

To be part of the Griswold Home Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Griswold Home Care

First, contact Griswold Home Care via a franchise request form. You may have a chance throughout their franchising process to speak to a representative. The brand may also ask questions about you as an individual, such as your business experiences, purpose and values, and how they align with Griswold Home Care. 

Veterans may receive a discount off the franchise fee. You may find yourself having future employees searching for "home career jobs" and wanting to join your team, while others search for "non-medical home care" for their loved ones. 

After speaking with Griswold Home Care executives and other current franchisees about your future franchise, you might be invited to company headquarters in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Here, you usually meet the franchise team. You may have the chance to present your initial business plan. You also might ask any remaining questions you have about Griswold Home Care and your potential franchise. From here, decisions and documents are typically finalized. Then, you might soon be a Griswold Home Care franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Griswold Home Care

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
1982
Parent Company
GHC Investors
Leadership
Michael Slupecki, CEO
Corporate Address
510 E. Township Line Rd., #210
Blue Bell, PA 19422
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
182 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Griswold Home Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500 - $54,500
Initial Investment
$95,850 - $174,100
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Griswold Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
45 hours
Classroom Training
71.25 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Griswold Home Care? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Griswold Home Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Griswold Home Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #267 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #56 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Griswold Home Care.

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

Palm Beach Tan

Tanning
Ranked #80
Learn More

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

Drybar

Hair care
Ranked #170
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing