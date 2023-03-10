Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#303 Ranked #400 last year
- Initial investment
-
$83K - $202K
- Units as of 2022
-
251 30.1% over 3 years
The Grounds Guys, formerly known as Sunshine Grounds Care, began operations in 1987. They provide commercial and residential lawn care, as well as landscaping services. The Grounds Guys is a neighborly franchise company that has grown to more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
An ideal franchisee for The Grounds Guys franchise is someone who has experience or interest in the lawn care industry and is passionate about offering exceptional customer care.
Why You May Want to Start a The Grounds Guys Franchise
As a franchisee, you will be in charge of your business, hiring a team, and ensuring that your clients get the best landscaping and lawn services, as well as quality customer service with every interaction. The Grounds Guys stand out from other landscaping businesses because they have a mission to provide exceptional services and keep it professional.
The team is uniformed and strives to do the work with the utmost respect and good attitudes while keeping customers' wishes first. Crews are licensed experts and members of the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) and the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). Customers love The Ground Guys because of the timely response and excellent quality work they provide. The Grounds Guys help save you time and energy caring for your lawns.
What Might Make The Grounds Guys a Good Choice?
The Grounds Guys have relatively low franchise prices, but you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment and have enough liquid capital available. Franchisees typically pay a franchise fee to get started, but The Grounds Guys has partnered with a third-party source to help you pay for your franchise fee, as well as other relevant fees. Other expenses will include an ongoing royalty fee and advertising fee.
The Grounds Guys equip you with modern tools to conduct daily business. You will also get all the support you need through the entire discovery, training, and pre-opening process. The franchise team will help you make smart marketing and financial decisions as you begin operations.
How to Open The Grounds Guys Franchise
For more information on this opportunity, you can submit an inquiry to show your interest in starting a franchise. By doing this, you can schedule a discovery call with a franchise representative. This call is a chance for you to learn more about the opportunity and for The Ground Guys to learn more about you. The franchise representative may also determine if you will be a good fit during initial interviews.
If you progress through the franchise process, the next step will be attending a discovery day at The Ground Guys headquarters in Waco, Texas. During discovery day, you can seek further clarification on the business and better understand operations. The discovery process continues after discovery day, and you will work with the franchise developer if you decide to franchise with the company. After signing, you will get started on the Sure Start training program as you prepare for your grand opening as The Grounds Guys newest franchisee.
Company Overview
About The Grounds Guys
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Lawn & Tree Care
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- Neighborly
- Leadership
- Josh Sevick, Brand President
- Corporate Address
-
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2010 (13 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 251 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Grounds Guys franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $82,820 - $202,470
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off minimum franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Grounds Guys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 192 hours
- Classroom Training
- 60 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Grounds Guys? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Grounds Guys landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Grounds Guys ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Grounds Guys.
Drybar
Maids, The
Schlotzsky's
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.