The Grounds Guys
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#303 Ranked #400 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$83K - $202K
Units as of 2022
251 30.1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

The Grounds Guys, formerly known as Sunshine Grounds Care, began operations in 1987. They provide commercial and residential lawn care, as well as landscaping services. The Grounds Guys is a neighborly franchise company that has grown to more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

An ideal franchisee for The Grounds Guys franchise is someone who has experience or interest in the lawn care industry and is passionate about offering exceptional customer care.

Why You May Want to Start a The Grounds Guys Franchise

As a franchisee, you will be in charge of your business, hiring a team, and ensuring that your clients get the best landscaping and lawn services, as well as quality customer service with every interaction. The Grounds Guys stand out from other landscaping businesses because they have a mission to provide exceptional services and keep it professional.

The team is uniformed and strives to do the work with the utmost respect and good attitudes while keeping customers' wishes first. Crews are licensed experts and members of the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) and the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). Customers love The Ground Guys because of the timely response and excellent quality work they provide. The Grounds Guys help save you time and energy caring for your lawns.

What Might Make The Grounds Guys a Good Choice?

The Grounds Guys have relatively low franchise prices, but you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment and have enough liquid capital available. Franchisees typically pay a franchise fee to get started, but The Grounds Guys has partnered with a third-party source to help you pay for your franchise fee, as well as other relevant fees. Other expenses will include an ongoing royalty fee and advertising fee.

The Grounds Guys equip you with modern tools to conduct daily business. You will also get all the support you need through the entire discovery, training, and pre-opening process. The franchise team will help you make smart marketing and financial decisions as you begin operations. 

How to Open The Grounds Guys Franchise

For more information on this opportunity, you can submit an inquiry to show your interest in starting a franchise. By doing this, you can schedule a discovery call with a franchise representative. This call is a chance for you to learn more about the opportunity and for The Ground Guys to learn more about you. The franchise representative may also determine if you will be a good fit during initial interviews. 

If you progress through the franchise process, the next step will be attending a discovery day at The Ground Guys headquarters in Waco, Texas. During discovery day, you can seek further clarification on the business and better understand operations. The discovery process continues after discovery day, and you will work with the franchise developer if you decide to franchise with the company. After signing, you will get started on the Sure Start training program as you prepare for your grand opening as The Grounds Guys newest franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About The Grounds Guys

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Josh Sevick, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
251 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Grounds Guys franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$82,820 - $202,470
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off minimum franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Grounds Guys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
192 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like The Grounds Guys? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Grounds Guys landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Grounds Guys ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #303 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #142 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #78 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Grounds Guys.

Drybar

Hair care
Ranked #170
Request Info

Maids, The

Residential cleaning
Ranked #22
Learn More

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Ranked #301
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing