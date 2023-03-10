The Grounds Guys, formerly known as Sunshine Grounds Care, began operations in 1987. They provide commercial and residential lawn care, as well as landscaping services. The Grounds Guys is a neighborly franchise company that has grown to more than 170 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

An ideal franchisee for The Grounds Guys franchise is someone who has experience or interest in the lawn care industry and is passionate about offering exceptional customer care.

Why You May Want to Start a The Grounds Guys Franchise

As a franchisee, you will be in charge of your business, hiring a team, and ensuring that your clients get the best landscaping and lawn services, as well as quality customer service with every interaction. The Grounds Guys stand out from other landscaping businesses because they have a mission to provide exceptional services and keep it professional.

The team is uniformed and strives to do the work with the utmost respect and good attitudes while keeping customers' wishes first. Crews are licensed experts and members of the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) and the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). Customers love The Ground Guys because of the timely response and excellent quality work they provide. The Grounds Guys help save you time and energy caring for your lawns.

What Might Make The Grounds Guys a Good Choice?

The Grounds Guys have relatively low franchise prices, but you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment and have enough liquid capital available. Franchisees typically pay a franchise fee to get started, but The Grounds Guys has partnered with a third-party source to help you pay for your franchise fee, as well as other relevant fees. Other expenses will include an ongoing royalty fee and advertising fee.

The Grounds Guys equip you with modern tools to conduct daily business. You will also get all the support you need through the entire discovery, training, and pre-opening process. The franchise team will help you make smart marketing and financial decisions as you begin operations.

How to Open The Grounds Guys Franchise

For more information on this opportunity, you can submit an inquiry to show your interest in starting a franchise. By doing this, you can schedule a discovery call with a franchise representative. This call is a chance for you to learn more about the opportunity and for The Ground Guys to learn more about you. The franchise representative may also determine if you will be a good fit during initial interviews.

If you progress through the franchise process, the next step will be attending a discovery day at The Ground Guys headquarters in Waco, Texas. During discovery day, you can seek further clarification on the business and better understand operations. The discovery process continues after discovery day, and you will work with the franchise developer if you decide to franchise with the company. After signing, you will get started on the Sure Start training program as you prepare for your grand opening as The Grounds Guys newest franchisee.