Grumpy’s Restaurant is a full-service diner franchise serving Southern-style breakfast, brunch, and lunch for more than two decades. While Grumpy’s Restaurant stays loyal to its original menu, its award-winning kitchen and chef are not expected to shy away from exploring bold, new approaches to diner food, with daily and weekly chalkboard specials.

Once only a dream for a U.S. navy cook known as Chef Grumpy, “The Bad Mood Dude,” the first Grumpy’s Restaurant took shape in Orange Park, Florida, in 2001. After that, he attempted to perfect his sweet Southern home-style cooking. His regular customers are people in the neighborhood and his military friends, who may be also pleased with his working-class prices.

Grumpy’s Restaurant began franchising in 2019 and has opened several restaurants since then. They are actively looking to expand their reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise

Grumpy’s Restaurant wants to be a real family where owners, employees, franchisees, and partners perform responsibilities together, give each other a pat on the back for their accomplishments, and lend a helping hand when someone needs it. If this is a type of environment that brings out the best in you, opening a Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise could be for you.

If you have no restaurant experience, that may not be a problem, as Grumpy’s Restaurant typically includes complete and ongoing training and support for all franchisees.

Opening a Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise a Good Choice

Grumpy’s Restaurant is a franchise brand that may come with various options to go along with its menu sales. Placemat advertising, merch, catering, private events, deliveries, beer, wine, and alcohol programs may be offered in addition with menu sales. Grumpy’s Restaurant closes by midday each day, giving the working team plenty of room to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

To be part of the Grumpy’s Restaurant team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise

As you decide if opening a Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Grumpy’s Restaurant, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Grumpy’s Restaurant franchising team questions.