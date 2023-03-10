Grumpy's Restaurant
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$574K - $1.3M
Units as of 2022
4 300.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Grumpy’s Restaurant is a full-service diner franchise serving Southern-style breakfast, brunch, and lunch for more than two decades. While Grumpy’s Restaurant stays loyal to its original menu, its award-winning kitchen and chef are not expected to shy away from exploring bold, new approaches to diner food, with daily and weekly chalkboard specials.

Once only a dream for a U.S. navy cook known as Chef Grumpy, “The Bad Mood Dude,” the first Grumpy’s Restaurant took shape in Orange Park, Florida, in 2001. After that, he attempted to perfect his sweet Southern home-style cooking. His regular customers are people in the neighborhood and his military friends, who may be also pleased with his working-class prices.

Grumpy’s Restaurant began franchising in 2019 and has opened several restaurants since then. They are actively looking to expand their reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise

Grumpy’s Restaurant wants to be a real family where owners, employees, franchisees, and partners perform responsibilities together, give each other a pat on the back for their accomplishments, and lend a helping hand when someone needs it. If this is a type of environment that brings out the best in you, opening a Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise could be for you.

If you have no restaurant experience, that may not be a problem, as Grumpy’s Restaurant typically includes complete and ongoing training and support for all franchisees. 

Opening a Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise a Good Choice

Grumpy’s Restaurant is a franchise brand that may come with various options to go along with its menu sales. Placemat advertising, merch, catering, private events, deliveries, beer, wine, and alcohol programs may be offered in addition with menu sales. Grumpy’s Restaurant closes by midday each day, giving the working team plenty of room to maintain a healthy work-life balance.  

To be part of the Grumpy’s Restaurant team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise

As you decide if opening a Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Grumpy’s Restaurant, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Grumpy’s Restaurant franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Grumpy's Restaurant

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Grumpy's Restaurant Franchise LLC
Leadership
Daniel DeLeon, CEO
Corporate Address
834 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
4 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Grumpy's Restaurant franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$574,000 - $1,294,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Grumpy's Restaurant has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
407 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Grumpy's Restaurant? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Grumpy's Restaurant.

Lendio

Small-business financing
Ranked #143
Request Info

Pure Barre

Barre fitness classes and apparel
Ranked #222
Request Info

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Bundt cakes and gifts
Ranked #19
Learn More

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Louisiana-themed sports grills
Ranked #87
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing