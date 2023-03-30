HandyPro
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$70K - $130K
Units as of 2022
11 21% over 3 years
Driven by the principles of honesty and trust, HandyPro was established in 1996 by Keith Paul. HandyPro strives to offer pocket-friendly solutions to home maintenance and repairs. HandyPro specializes in making homes colorful, lively, and more comfortable to live in. HandyPro also installs devices and equipment required to establish an independent living environment.

In an industry some believe can be characterized by broken promises, HandyPro aims to reinstate integrity in the industry.

HandyPro began franchising in 2000 and has several franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a HandyPro Franchise

HandyPro’s focus may be client-specific as opposed to product-specific. HandyPro takes a keen interest in their clients and helps them create the homes of their dreams. HandyPro franchisees can offer residential and commercial services, which may help their franchise succeed. 

HandyPro services include plumbing, painting, electrical, tile and drywall repairs, and installation. HandyPro also provides home-modification services that help seniors and people with disabilities. Such services include wheelchair ramp installation and doorway widening.

Integrity, professionalism, quality, and politeness are some values that drive HandyPro. HandyPro is dedicated to collaborating with franchisees by assisting others in modifying their homes. Leaders, team players, good networkers, and those committed to personal and business growth may be ideal HandyPro franchise candidates. HandyPro franchisees should also possess good interpersonal skills and value their clients.

What Might Make a HandyPro Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening aHandyPro franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the HandyPro franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a HandyPro Franchise

As you decide if opening a HandyPro franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a HandyPro franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the HandyPro franchise, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the HandyPro franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the HandyPro brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, HandyPro franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a HandyPro franchise.

Company Overview

About HandyPro

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Building & Remodeling, Building Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
1996
Parent Company
HandyPro Int'l. LLC
Leadership
Keith Paul, Founding Member
Corporate Address
22500 Orchard Lake Rd.
Farmington, MI 48336
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
11 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HandyPro franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$9,500
Initial Investment
$69,840 - $129,643
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 6 hours
Classroom Training
Up to 24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where HandyPro landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

