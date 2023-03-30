Driven by the principles of honesty and trust, HandyPro was established in 1996 by Keith Paul. HandyPro strives to offer pocket-friendly solutions to home maintenance and repairs. HandyPro specializes in making homes colorful, lively, and more comfortable to live in. HandyPro also installs devices and equipment required to establish an independent living environment.

In an industry some believe can be characterized by broken promises, HandyPro aims to reinstate integrity in the industry.

HandyPro began franchising in 2000 and has several franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a HandyPro Franchise

HandyPro’s focus may be client-specific as opposed to product-specific. HandyPro takes a keen interest in their clients and helps them create the homes of their dreams. HandyPro franchisees can offer residential and commercial services, which may help their franchise succeed.

HandyPro services include plumbing, painting, electrical, tile and drywall repairs, and installation. HandyPro also provides home-modification services that help seniors and people with disabilities. Such services include wheelchair ramp installation and doorway widening.

Integrity, professionalism, quality, and politeness are some values that drive HandyPro. HandyPro is dedicated to collaborating with franchisees by assisting others in modifying their homes. Leaders, team players, good networkers, and those committed to personal and business growth may be ideal HandyPro franchise candidates. HandyPro franchisees should also possess good interpersonal skills and value their clients.

What Might Make a HandyPro Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening aHandyPro franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the HandyPro franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a HandyPro Franchise

As you decide if opening a HandyPro franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a HandyPro franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the HandyPro franchise, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the HandyPro franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the HandyPro brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, HandyPro franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a HandyPro franchise.