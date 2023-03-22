From their bacon-topped burgers to their spicy chicken sandwiches, everything about Hardee's may be good to the last bite! The Hardee's menu includes many favorites, including hand-breaded biscuits, gravy, and even their famous monster biscuit.

Hardee's was founded in 1960 and is currently franchised by CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. The first Hardee’s restaurant was opened in Greenville, North Carolina, but the brand has since grown. Hardee’s now boasts over 1,500 franchises across the United States, as well as over 400 internationally. Some are located in Pakistan, Asia, Latin America, and other mid-eastern countries.

Hardee’s may be known for its burgers, but it also sells chicken sandwiches, biscuits, and other potential favorites.

Why You May Want to Start a Hardee's Franchise

Hardee's caters to a community environment by inviting customers from diverse backgrounds to come together to eat delicious food and have a good time.

Hardee’s has worked to make improvements to its existing takeaway and home delivery system. The franchise believes it uses the newest technologies to come up with the state-of-the-art systems. Their models use technology to track orders and deliveries, as well. It may reduce labor and make everything easier for employees, while also improving the customer experience.

When you open a Hardee's franchise, you are also entering a brand that has more than fifty years of experience in the food industry. Hardee's franchised restaurants have been operational since 1962 and have accumulated a wealth of experience and specific expertise, potentially leading to their newer franchisees succeeding with the backing of an experienced company.

What Might Make a Hardee’s Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of Hardee's team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Hardee’s has partnered with third-party financial sources that may help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll if necessary.

Hardee’s offers a substantial discount off the franchise fee for qualified veterans, potentially making the company a good one for veterans to consider.

How To Open a Hardee’s Franchise

To open your own Hardee's franchise, you should first submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, you may hear from a Hardee's franchise representative to guide you on the next steps towards opening your own location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Hardee's team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Hardee's franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

With that, you may be well on your way to dishing up some of the tastiest burgers in town!