Hardee's

Hardee's

Burgers
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#108 Ranked #127 last year
Initial investment
$1.3M - $2.1M
Units as of 2022
2,153 3% over 3 years
From their bacon-topped burgers to their spicy chicken sandwiches, everything about Hardee's may be good to the last bite! The Hardee's menu includes many favorites, including hand-breaded biscuits, gravy, and even their famous monster biscuit.

Hardee's was founded in 1960 and is currently franchised by CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. The first Hardee’s restaurant was opened in Greenville, North Carolina, but the brand has since grown. Hardee’s now boasts over 1,500 franchises across the United States, as well as over 400 internationally. Some are located in Pakistan, Asia, Latin America, and other mid-eastern countries. 

Hardee’s may be known for its burgers, but it also sells chicken sandwiches, biscuits, and other potential favorites.

Why You May Want to Start a Hardee's Franchise

Hardee's caters to a community environment by inviting customers from diverse backgrounds to come together to eat delicious food and have a good time. 

Hardee’s has worked to make improvements to its existing takeaway and home delivery system. The franchise believes it uses the newest technologies to come up with the state-of-the-art systems. Their models use technology to track orders and deliveries, as well. It may reduce labor and make everything easier for employees, while also improving the customer experience.

When you open a Hardee's franchise, you are also entering a brand that has more than fifty years of experience in the food industry. Hardee's franchised restaurants have been operational since 1962 and have accumulated a wealth of experience and specific expertise, potentially leading to their newer franchisees succeeding with the backing of an experienced company.

What Might Make a Hardee’s Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of Hardee's team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Hardee’s has partnered with third-party financial sources that may help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll if necessary. 

Hardee’s offers a substantial discount off the franchise fee for qualified veterans, potentially making the company a good one for veterans to consider. 

How To Open a Hardee’s Franchise

To open your own Hardee's franchise, you should first submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, you may hear from a Hardee's franchise representative to guide you on the next steps towards opening your own location. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Hardee's team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Hardee's franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

With that, you may be well on your way to dishing up some of the tastiest burgers in town!

Company Overview

About Hardee's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hamburgers
Founded
1960
Parent Company
CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.
Leadership
Ned Lyerly, CEO
Corporate Address
6700 Tower Cir., #1000
Franklin, TN 37067
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1962 (61 years)
# of employees at HQ
475
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia

# of Units
2,153 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hardee's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$1,252,000 - $2,131,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
5.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Hardee's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
400 hours
Classroom Training
51 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hardee's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hardee's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #108 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #30 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #4 in Hamburgers in 2022

Top Food Franchises

