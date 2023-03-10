HEW Fitness
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$136K - $477K
Units as of 2020
17 5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

HEW Fitness is founded on the core belief that anyone can get fit if they put their mind to it. HEW Fitness began in 2008 under the founders’ belief that group training and teamwork make hard exercise work better. Through the use of dynamic workouts that have been proven over time and healthy foods, HEW Fitness has helped transform the lives of many Americans. 

The mission and purpose of the HEW Fitness brand is to help people change their lives and live healthier, happier, and more inspired through the life-changing exercise and diet that the company believes it offers.

HEW Fitness began franchising in 2011 and has since opened more than ten units across the United States. 

Why You May Want To Start a HEW Fitness Franchise

 If you are focused on making healthy decisions and living a fast-paced, active life, then you may fit in well as a HEW Fitness franchisee. Helping people achieve the bodies they desire and making a healthy lifestyle their norm is what a HEW Fitness franchisee should look to do. 

As a franchisee, one of your main goals will be to build a business that makes customers feel comfortable. You should work to make customers want to take their fitness journey for the long haul with you. Franchisees should value hard work and dedication. Moreover, if you are a community-focused individual who desires to impact the community, this franchise opportunity may be for you.

What Might Make a HEW Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

Getting fit in the traditional way of joining a gym and training with a fitness coach may be intimidating for many people, especially first-timers. HEW Fitness strives to approach fitness in a non-intimidating way by first creating a community where you will feel energized and ready to work out. Each member gets the chance to choose a workout class that is tailored to their fitness goals. The classes are structured to run for 45 minutes with convenient scheduling to fit into each person’s day.

 As you decide if opening a HEW Fitness franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a HEW Fitness franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a HEW Fitness Franchise

To be part of the HEW Fitness franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will  include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hard Exercise Works Fitness franchising team questions. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About HEW Fitness

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2008
Leadership
Matt Hunt, Cofounder
Corporate Address
711 Indiantown Rd., #A-1
Jupiter, FL 33458
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
17 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HEW Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$136,273 - $476,897
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
HEW Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like HEW Fitness? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to HEW Fitness.

Now Massage, The

Massage services
Request Info

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

Sport Clips

Men's sports-themed hair salons
Ranked #24
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing