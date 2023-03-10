HEW Fitness is founded on the core belief that anyone can get fit if they put their mind to it. HEW Fitness began in 2008 under the founders’ belief that group training and teamwork make hard exercise work better. Through the use of dynamic workouts that have been proven over time and healthy foods, HEW Fitness has helped transform the lives of many Americans.

The mission and purpose of the HEW Fitness brand is to help people change their lives and live healthier, happier, and more inspired through the life-changing exercise and diet that the company believes it offers.

HEW Fitness began franchising in 2011 and has since opened more than ten units across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a HEW Fitness Franchise

If you are focused on making healthy decisions and living a fast-paced, active life, then you may fit in well as a HEW Fitness franchisee. Helping people achieve the bodies they desire and making a healthy lifestyle their norm is what a HEW Fitness franchisee should look to do.

As a franchisee, one of your main goals will be to build a business that makes customers feel comfortable. You should work to make customers want to take their fitness journey for the long haul with you. Franchisees should value hard work and dedication. Moreover, if you are a community-focused individual who desires to impact the community, this franchise opportunity may be for you.

What Might Make a HEW Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

Getting fit in the traditional way of joining a gym and training with a fitness coach may be intimidating for many people, especially first-timers. HEW Fitness strives to approach fitness in a non-intimidating way by first creating a community where you will feel energized and ready to work out. Each member gets the chance to choose a workout class that is tailored to their fitness goals. The classes are structured to run for 45 minutes with convenient scheduling to fit into each person’s day.

As you decide if opening a HEW Fitness franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a HEW Fitness franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a HEW Fitness Franchise

To be part of the HEW Fitness franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hard Exercise Works Fitness franchising team questions.