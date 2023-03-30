Thomas Walla, Merlin Hayes, and Mary Hayes opened a small hobby store in 1969. Then, in 1980, they bought out HobbyTown, a competing store. They began franchising in 1986 and, since then, HobbyTown has grown into the largest brick-and-mortar hobby retailer in the industry, with over 100 franchise locations across the U.S.

HobbyTown franchises operate on four core values to deliver the best possible customer experience. Among these four values, franchisees and their employees are expected to lead and serve, cultivate growth, bring it every day, and most importantly, keep calm and hobby on.

Why You May Want toStart a HobbyTown Franchise

Executive members and leaders within the HobbyTown brand are vested shareholders in the company. That being said, they want franchisees to do well and will give you the tools to run a business. With corporate backing, a turn-key operating system, and close connections with other HobbyTown stores, you'll have ample support.

HobbyTown's training takes place both onsite at a mentoring store and through Hobby University at company headquarters. Their field team will continue your training for three weeks prior to your store's opening day. HobbyTown's service team takes over when pre-launch training ends. They will provide ongoing support with IT, accounting, sales, marketing, inventory management and purchasing, and financial analysis.

What Might Make a HobbyTown Franchise a Good Choice?

To open a HobbyTown store, you will need to be prepared to invest financially, which will include a franchise fee. Your total investment will depend on your store's size, build-out requirements, and starting inventory. On inventory, HobbyTown makes sure that you stock the best products for your local area. Using point-of-sale and online data, corporate experience, and vendor relationships, inventory is well-mixed and constantly changing to keep your store fresh and exciting for a wide range of customers.

HobbyTown offers a few ways to get the most out of your store, including the choice to become an official retailer of RadioShack Express merchandise. When your store is listed as a retailer on radioshack.com, you may experience additional sales and new customers. Sales go beyond the physical location, as well. Customers can order products from your online store. There may also be an opportunity to expand to a multi-unit franchise.

You may be wondering why opening a HobbyTown is a good idea with such a strong presence from online retailers like Amazon. Fortunately, HobbyTown has national brand awareness as a locally-owned store. The company uses this label to its advantage, offering competitive prices and reliable customer service.

How Do You Start a HobbyTown Franchise?

When looking to start a HobbyTown franchise,, it would be a good idea to scout different locations. Learn as much as you can about the brand and check your local community to match the market need.

Franchisees will attend a discovery day at HobbyTown's corporate headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska. Here, they will learn more about the opportunity and get ready to invest and sign documents. With continual company support, soon enough, you'll be helping customers do the things they love and maybe even finding new hobbies for yourself along the way.