HobbyTown
General hobbies and supplies, toys
Founded
1969
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
1133 Libra Dr.
Lincoln, NB 68512
CEO
Bob Wilke
Parent Company
HobbyTown Unlimited Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$161,000 - $330,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$48,510 - $104,775
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
131 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4