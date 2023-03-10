Signing out of account, Standby...
Home Clean HeroesResidential cleaning
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$77K - $101K
- Units as of 2023
-
14 250.0% over 3 years
Home Clean Heroes was founded in 2017 and began franchising the following year. The company strives to keep American homes clean and safe by offering extensive home cleaning. Home Clean Heroes is part of the bigger Buzz Franchise Brands family. They are centered around revolutionizing the home cleaning industry through well-executed work done by cleaning professionals, lovingly referred to as heroes.
Why You May Want to Start a Home Clean Heroes Franchise
A suitable candidate for a Home Clean Heroes franchisee is likely one with a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them. Home Clean Heroes treats every customer as a unique client. Franchisees should make sure that clients’ needs are fulfilled and that the high standards held by Home Clean Heroes are met. If something is missed or overlooked, the Home Clean Heroes will do what they can to remedy the situation.
As you run your franchise, you'll probably work with professional cleaners and a team of franchise business experts. The parent franchise, Buzz Franchise Brands, will likely provide you with the necessary training to ensure you meet the company's cleaning standards. Typically, once you complete your initial training, Home Clean Heroes will keep supporting you. They will likely assign you a business coach and a corporate support team.
You may also receive marketing support for your business. This could include co-op advertising, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, and email marketing. Should you choose to start a Home Clean Heroes franchise, you may have a chance to run a business and provide an essential service to your community.
What Might Make a Home Clean Heroes Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Home Clean Heroes team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should ensure that you are prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How You Can Open a Home Clean Heroes Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Home Clean Heroes franchise would do well in your community.
Think about your potential clients. Is there a large senior demographic who may need help cleaning their home? Are there offices that would possibly need regular cleaning services? The company will likely assign you a protected territory governed by zip codes—will you have enough business within your local market?
Once you gather your finances and decide if the franchise fits your needs, you may qualify to enter the process of opening a Home Clean Heroes location. A Home Clean Heroes franchise may be the opportunity you need to start your career fresh—with a "clean" slate.
Company Overview
About Home Clean Heroes
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2017
- Parent Company
- Buzz Franchise Brands
- Leadership
- Joe Delatte, President
- Corporate Address
-
2829 Guardian Ln., #100
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
More from Home Clean Heroes
Welcome to Home Clean Heroes
Home Clean Heroes is more than a residential cleaning company. It’s a mission-based business that gives back to local First Responders with every home that is cleaned. Whether bringing a new level of professionalism to a traditionally unprofessional category, or a frequently recurring revenue stream and appealing brand that earns trust and wins loyal customers, Home Clean Heroes provides unparalleled opportunity for those wishing to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves. Everything from our branding - even to our name - breaks the mold of a typical "maid" franchise. Backed by Buzz Franchise Brands, with over 80+ years of franchising experience - and success! Create the future for yourself and family that you deserve.
Meet The New Heroes Of The Home Cleaning Industry
Home cleaning is a recession resistant, essential service and an established industry with a proven franchise model and Home Clean Heroes has emerged as the newest player with strong branding, best-in-class systems, and ability to grow rapidly nationwide. As a truly purpose-driven concept, a portion of every cleaning fee goes to supporting local first responders. There's never been a better time to start your own Home Clean Heroes franchise and be your own boss than right now!
Why The Home Cleaning Industry?
The residential cleaning industry is booming $6 category that offers owners a host of benefits, including:
- Predictable, recurring revenue, giving you the ability to forecast cash flow
- Customer base dependent on regular services
- No nights or weekends necessary
- Low investment and startup costs
- Recession-resistant business that can’t be replaced by technology
- A highly sought-after service
You'll start with extensive training from an experienced corporate support team with a proven track record in building highly successful national brands that are now "household names" and industry leaders in their respective segments. But your support doesn't end the day you complete your training, we are with you every step of the way.
Why Home Clean Heroes?
As one of the hottest new franchise opportunities in America, successful individuals like you choose Home Clean Heroes for business ownership for various reasons:
- Only community-based residential cleaning concept to give back to local first responders through Heroes First initiative
- Strong, well developed branding to stand out in sea of “look alike” maid companies, making Home Clean Heroes inherently recognizable and memorable
- Wide open availability in markets where other residential cleaning franchisors are sold out
- Best in class marketing and customer recruitment strategies, professionally executed and measured by skilled professionals at the corporate office, for optimal growth, with National Call Center support for converting leads to appointments
- Professional frontline recruitment training tools to aid in employee hiring and retention
- Franchisee-centric mentality, meaning the franchisees receive superior franchisor support and engagement, from everything to the science behind the cleaning, training programs, operational support and business coaching and data analytics and KPIs to marketing and branding, the franchisee is fully supported to gain, keep and grow market share, along with a dedicated business coach who guides them every step of the way, from training to launch and throughout the life of the business
- Well capitalized parent company, Buzz Franchise Brands, having successfully launched over 200 franchisees across several brands.
- Experienced support staff with over 80 years of experience, dedicated to helping you grow your business
The Hero’s Identity (aka Our Ideal Candidate)
We're looking for entrepreneurial franchise partners who are motivated, passionate and ready to make a commitment to their future. Our ideal Heroes have or are:
- A desire, passion and sincerity in caring for and serving customers, and giving back to their communities
- Strong business or managerial acumen
- Superior people skills, with the ability to connect to individuals as well as lead and motivate a team
- Comfortable following a process
- Goal-oriented and results driven
- Motivated and hard working with a desire to build a scalable business
- Financially sound and appreciate strong economics
Getting Started
The Home Clean Heroes franchise opportunity is unlike any other. As disrupters to an established industry, Home Clean Heroes is a world-class franchise company, building a household name market by market. We’re talking to motivated people to operate Home Clean Heroes businesses across the country. Get in touch with us to seize your territory today and take control of your future.
Be A Hero, Not A Maid.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 14 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Home Clean Heroes franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $76,902 - $100,851
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Home Clean Heroes offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
- Third Party Financing
- Home Clean Heroes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Home Clean Heroes ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
