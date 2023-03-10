Home Clean Heroes was founded in 2017 and began franchising the following year. The company strives to keep American homes clean and safe by offering extensive home cleaning. Home Clean Heroes is part of the bigger Buzz Franchise Brands family. They are centered around revolutionizing the home cleaning industry through well-executed work done by cleaning professionals, lovingly referred to as heroes.

Why You May Want to Start a Home Clean Heroes Franchise

A suitable candidate for a Home Clean Heroes franchisee is likely one with a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them. Home Clean Heroes treats every customer as a unique client. Franchisees should make sure that clients’ needs are fulfilled and that the high standards held by Home Clean Heroes are met. If something is missed or overlooked, the Home Clean Heroes will do what they can to remedy the situation.

As you run your franchise, you'll probably work with professional cleaners and a team of franchise business experts. The parent franchise, Buzz Franchise Brands, will likely provide you with the necessary training to ensure you meet the company's cleaning standards. Typically, once you complete your initial training, Home Clean Heroes will keep supporting you. They will likely assign you a business coach and a corporate support team.

You may also receive marketing support for your business. This could include co-op advertising, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, and email marketing. Should you choose to start a Home Clean Heroes franchise, you may have a chance to run a business and provide an essential service to your community.

What Might Make a Home Clean Heroes Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Home Clean Heroes team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should ensure that you are prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How You Can Open a Home Clean Heroes Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Home Clean Heroes franchise would do well in your community.

Think about your potential clients. Is there a large senior demographic who may need help cleaning their home? Are there offices that would possibly need regular cleaning services? The company will likely assign you a protected territory governed by zip codes—will you have enough business within your local market?

Once you gather your finances and decide if the franchise fits your needs, you may qualify to enter the process of opening a Home Clean Heroes location. A Home Clean Heroes franchise may be the opportunity you need to start your career fresh—with a "clean" slate.