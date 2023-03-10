Hotel Indigo is a hotel chain owned by InterContinental Hotels Group. Since InterContinental Hotels Group purchased Hotel Indigo in 2004, they've opened over 115 units across the world. Over 60 of their franchises are located in the United States, potentially making Hotel Indigo an intriguing business venture for those looking to own a franchise in the United States and abroad alike.

Hotel Indigo prides itself on being one of the first branded boutique hotels. It aims to provide its guests with an affordable and luxurious hotel stay that connects them with the local culture and community. All their beddings, murals, menus, and décor are locally sourced to benefit the immediate community. This means that each location is unique, but on par with their stringent standards.

Why You May Want to Open a Hotel Indigo Franchise

Hotel Indigo is one of the few branded boutique hotels in the hospitality industry, potentially giving you a unique advantage in attracting clients. Besides the free marketing that comes with the brand name, you may receive unlimited marketing support from the franchisor, be it location referral or placing ads.

Opening a Hotel Indigo franchise may give you a chance to become a hotel owner without the hustle of building a hotel from scratch. But this doesn't mean you won't be able to enjoy the creative process behind hotel design. Because each location is unique to the locale, you can likely design your hotel according to your preference.

The franchisor takes it upon themselves to ensure you have constant support in running your business. Having prior hotel industry experience will help your chances of becoming a franchisee, but it's not mandatory. Every franchisee must attend a training course on how to operate their new Hotel Indigo location.

What Might Make a Hotel Indigo Franchise a Good Choice?

To open a Hotel Indigo franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Hotel Indigo Franchise

Opening a Hotel Indigo franchise may be easier than you may think. First things first, you should submit an inquiry form. A representative may get back to you and take you through everything you may need to know about the franchising process. If both sides are still interested, the representative will set up a face-to-face appointment to move forward with an official application, background checks, and other necessary paperwork.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hotel Indigo team questions. If the Hotel Indigo team likes you and you pass the financial background check, you may qualify to open a Hotel Indigo franchise. In that case, you can get started with an initial investment and all relevant training.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you possess the necessary funds to own and operate a Hotel Indigo location.