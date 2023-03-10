Huddle House

Huddle House

Family restaurants
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$576K - $1.4M
Units as of 2022
295 14% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Huddle House, founded in 1964, is an American casual dining franchisor. With more than 330 locations in the U.S., they provide fresh and hot homestyle meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They strive to offer flavorful and comforting homestyle food.

As you run your franchise, you will likely provide homestyle cooking and comfort to hundreds of people. The perfect candidate for a Huddle House franchisee is someone with multi-unit restaurant experience and a passion for getting involved in the local community while providing quality food.

Why You May Want to Start a Huddle House Franchise

If you love the idea of offering delicious homestyle food to your local community, then opening a Huddle House franchise may be for you. Huddle House is known for its ‘home-cooked,’ comforting meals that include waffles, bacon, southern chicken, mashed potatoes, prime ribs, and specialty burgers. Using their proprietary recipes, you will likely prepare some of their best dishes and serve loyal customers.

As a Huddle House franchisee, you will join their network of casual dining restaurants that are committed to providing quality, flavorful, and delicious food. You can offer a place for people and families to come together and enjoy a great meal in a fun and casual environment.

What Might Make a Huddle House Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Huddle House team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Furthermore, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Opening a Huddle House franchise may offer you an opportunity to build an empire in the multi-billion dollar food industry. Franchisees can learn a lot from this chain's position in a competitive industry.

Huddle House has carved out a niche as a southern homestyle, casual dining restaurant. They may have the notoriety and loyal customer base to ensure a well-oriented business for any franchisee.

How to Open a Huddle House Franchise

To get started, you can submit an inquiry form. As you make your decision to open a Huddle House franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Huddle House franchise would do well in your community. You may want to take a closer look at the restaurant businesses in your area. How fragmented is the market? While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Can you find a location that you think will thrive? 

Come prepared with questions as you speak to existing franchisees and ask questions to the Huddle House team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Huddle House franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

It's time for hungry customers to huddle up around your table!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Huddle House

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1964
Parent Company
Ascent Hospitality Management
Leadership
Michael Abt, CEO
Corporate Address
5901-B Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd., #450
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1966 (57 years)
# of employees at HQ
121
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia

# of Units
295 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Huddle House franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$576,310 - $1,421,175
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4.75%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Huddle House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
407 hours
Classroom Training
100 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25-30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Huddle House? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Huddle House landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Huddle House ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #6 in Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Huddle House.

Jamba

Smoothies, juices, and bowls
Ranked #189
Request Info

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Ranked #4
Learn More

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Cruise Planners

Travel agencies
Ranked #135
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing