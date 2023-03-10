Huddle House, founded in 1964, is an American casual dining franchisor. With more than 330 locations in the U.S., they provide fresh and hot homestyle meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They strive to offer flavorful and comforting homestyle food.

As you run your franchise, you will likely provide homestyle cooking and comfort to hundreds of people. The perfect candidate for a Huddle House franchisee is someone with multi-unit restaurant experience and a passion for getting involved in the local community while providing quality food.

Why You May Want to Start a Huddle House Franchise

If you love the idea of offering delicious homestyle food to your local community, then opening a Huddle House franchise may be for you. Huddle House is known for its ‘home-cooked,’ comforting meals that include waffles, bacon, southern chicken, mashed potatoes, prime ribs, and specialty burgers. Using their proprietary recipes, you will likely prepare some of their best dishes and serve loyal customers.

As a Huddle House franchisee, you will join their network of casual dining restaurants that are committed to providing quality, flavorful, and delicious food. You can offer a place for people and families to come together and enjoy a great meal in a fun and casual environment.

What Might Make a Huddle House Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Huddle House team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Furthermore, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Opening a Huddle House franchise may offer you an opportunity to build an empire in the multi-billion dollar food industry. Franchisees can learn a lot from this chain's position in a competitive industry.

Huddle House has carved out a niche as a southern homestyle, casual dining restaurant. They may have the notoriety and loyal customer base to ensure a well-oriented business for any franchisee.

How to Open a Huddle House Franchise

To get started, you can submit an inquiry form. As you make your decision to open a Huddle House franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Huddle House franchise would do well in your community. You may want to take a closer look at the restaurant businesses in your area. How fragmented is the market? While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Can you find a location that you think will thrive?

Come prepared with questions as you speak to existing franchisees and ask questions to the Huddle House team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Huddle House franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

It's time for hungry customers to huddle up around your table!