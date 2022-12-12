Hungry Howie's

Pizza and subs
2024 Franchise 500 Rank
#231 Ranked #166 last year
Initial investment
$432K - $630K
Units as of 2024
516 Decrease 3% over 3 years
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, founded in 1973, is one of the U.S.'s largest pizza chains. Since beginning to franchise in 1982, they have opened more than 500 locations throughout the United States. Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs is dedicated to bringing quality and delicious food to their customers. Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs specializes in pizzas, subs, bread, wings, salads, and desserts. They boast of having the original flavored pizza crust. They have crust options that include asiago, butter, butter cheese, ranch, onion, cajun, sesame, and garlic herb crusts-- what more could you ask for in your neighborhood pizza joint? 

As you run your franchise, you will likely provide quality meals to groups of people from all walks of life. The perfect candidate for a Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs franchise has a passion for delivering great food and bringing people and businesses together with excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Why You May Want to Start a Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs Franchise

If you love the idea of offering quality and delicious food to people, then a Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs franchise may be for you. Although they specialize in pizzas, they provide a variety of other delicious fast foods. With Hungry Howie's specialty pizza, calzone-style subs, chicken wings and tenders, bread, salads, and brownies, there is food ready for all customers, regardless of their tastes. Using their classic and proprietary recipes, you will prepare and serve dishes to willing and loyal customers.

As a Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs franchisee, you join an extensive network of fast-food restaurants committed to providing quality, affordable, and delicious food. You will provide a place for people and families to come together and enjoy a great meal in a casual and fun environment. You will also be providing essential food services in times of need.

What Might Make a Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs Franchise a Good Choice?

Many may come to Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs for the inclusive atmosphere and assortment of crusts. Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs can also offer a good deal online from time to time to keep the customers engaged and happy. 

To be part of the Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Being a leading provider of one of the more popular fast food options, pizza, Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs has carved a niche for itself in the market. As a result, Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs has the notoriety and loyal customer base that a franchisee can use to their advantage when they open a new location. 

How to Open a Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs Franchise

To start a Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs franchise, you may submit an inquiry form. As you decide whether this opportunity is for you, make sure you take time to explore the idea. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As a potential franchisee, Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs is ready to support you every step of the way. Soon you may be Indulging in flavored crust pizza the Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs way!

Company Overview

About Hungry Howie's

Industry Food
Related Categories Pizza
Founded 1973
Parent Company Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs Inc.
Leadership Steve Jackson, CEO
Corporate Address 30300 Stephenson Hwy., #200
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1982 (42 years)
# of employees at HQ 33
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 516 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Hungry Howie's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$431,873 - $629,908
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$650,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$220,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5.5%+
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Hungry Howie's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 151 hours
Classroom Training 16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hungry Howie's landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hungry Howie's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #231 in 2024

Franchise 500
Food

Ranked #7 in Pizza in 2022

Top Food Franchises

