Hurts Donut Company

Hurts Donut Company

Doughnuts and coffee
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #478 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$502K - $819K
Units as of 2022
20 9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Hurts Donut Company, regarded as the "rebel of all donuts," is a fast-food company specializing in making donuts that they believe ignore all the rules of traditional donuts. With their uniform-free toppings, a Hurts Donut Company may thrive in the food stores industry as the bakery that features dessert donuts and pastries, customized donuts, gourmet, and classic traditional variations. 

Timothy and Kas Clegg, the founders of Hurts Donut Company, opened the franchise's first donut shop in downtown Springfield, Missouri, in 2013. It has since grown to become a growing donut brand. Hurts Donut Company started in 2015 and now boasts more than 20 stores in over ten states, offering baked food specialties and restaurant services.

Why You May Want to Start a Hurts Donut Company Franchise

Hurts Donut Company strives to always be on time in case of any pastry "emergencies." The company strives to reach customers all across the United States, including schools and nonprofits, where they donate portions of their daily sales to charity. This diversification in products and services may help customers gain easy access to the brand.

Potential Hurts Donut Company franchisees do not necessarily need a background in a bakery. However, passionate individuals who are motivated and love to try new opportunities may be the right franchisee for the Hurts Donut Company franchise.

What Might Make a Hurts Donut Company Franchise a Good Choice?

Hurts Donut Company emphasizes being consistent in producing good products and services while maintaining the brand's integrity. Hurts Donut Company believes it provides products to all demographics and income levels, with some of their products priced at just over a dollar. Its extensive outreach and good brand name may help you tap into the loyal and potential customer base.

To be part of the Hurts Donut Company, you should make sure you're financially ready for initial capital investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Hurts Donut Company Franchise

As you decide if opening a Hurts Donut Company franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity by researching the brand and your local area. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

If selected as a franchisee, Hurts Donut Company will offer franchisees a multi-week training course at the company's headquarters in Springfield, Missouri. They will also offer staff training before the store opening. After that, the franchisee will receive continual training and ongoing support. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions to the Hurts Donut Company franchising team.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Hurts Donut Company

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Doughnuts, Miscellaneous Baked Goods, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Hurts Donut Co. LLC
Leadership
Timothy Clegg, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
2034 W. Vista
Springfield, MO 65806
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
20 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hurts Donut Company franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$502,000 - $819,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5-10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Hurts Donut Company offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Hurts Donut Company has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Hurts Donut Company? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hurts Donut Company landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hurts Donut Company ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #2 in Doughnuts in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Hurts Donut Company.

ClaimTek Systems

Medical billing and practice management solutions
Request Info

Chick-In Waffle

Chicken and waffles
Learn More

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections
Ranked #313
Request Info

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Breakfast, brunch, and lunch cafes
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing