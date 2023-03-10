Hurts Donut Company, regarded as the "rebel of all donuts," is a fast-food company specializing in making donuts that they believe ignore all the rules of traditional donuts. With their uniform-free toppings, a Hurts Donut Company may thrive in the food stores industry as the bakery that features dessert donuts and pastries, customized donuts, gourmet, and classic traditional variations.

Timothy and Kas Clegg, the founders of Hurts Donut Company, opened the franchise's first donut shop in downtown Springfield, Missouri, in 2013. It has since grown to become a growing donut brand. Hurts Donut Company started in 2015 and now boasts more than 20 stores in over ten states, offering baked food specialties and restaurant services.

Why You May Want to Start a Hurts Donut Company Franchise

Hurts Donut Company strives to always be on time in case of any pastry "emergencies." The company strives to reach customers all across the United States, including schools and nonprofits, where they donate portions of their daily sales to charity. This diversification in products and services may help customers gain easy access to the brand.

Potential Hurts Donut Company franchisees do not necessarily need a background in a bakery. However, passionate individuals who are motivated and love to try new opportunities may be the right franchisee for the Hurts Donut Company franchise.

What Might Make a Hurts Donut Company Franchise a Good Choice?

Hurts Donut Company emphasizes being consistent in producing good products and services while maintaining the brand's integrity. Hurts Donut Company believes it provides products to all demographics and income levels, with some of their products priced at just over a dollar. Its extensive outreach and good brand name may help you tap into the loyal and potential customer base.

To be part of the Hurts Donut Company, you should make sure you're financially ready for initial capital investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Hurts Donut Company Franchise

As you decide if opening a Hurts Donut Company franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity by researching the brand and your local area. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If selected as a franchisee, Hurts Donut Company will offer franchisees a multi-week training course at the company's headquarters in Springfield, Missouri. They will also offer staff training before the store opening. After that, the franchisee will receive continual training and ongoing support.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions to the Hurts Donut Company franchising team.