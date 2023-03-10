Signing out of account, Standby...
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning company that was founded in 2010. It began franchise operations one year later. The current Image One USA headquarters are located in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.
Image One USA offers a complete cleaning service menu for offices, banks, restaurants, health clubs, and many more. All cleaning procedures disinfect and sanitize, leaving customers with peace of mind of a job well done.
There are over one dozen Image One USA locations in the United States and the brand is actively seeking to expand its reach.
Why You May Want To Start an Image One USA Franchise
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in cleaning services, which is already within the multi-billion-dollar cleaning industry. Franchisees with Image One USA may have a chance to grab a piece of this squeaky clean pie.
The Image One USA management team keeps a close eye on the market. It seeks to identify possible growth areas and clients. It then passes its findings on to the franchisees. The business sees itself as a team effort, closely working with franchisees to ensure their success.
A potential Image One USA franchisee will be dependable, hard-working, and honest. They must listen to what the client wants and provide the services that the client needs. Cleaning commercial premises often requires that cleaners work unsociable hours, sometimes alone or with a skeleton crew. As Image One USA franchisee should strive to build a close relationship with its clients, necessitating trustworthiness, friendliness, and professionalism.
What Might Make an Image One USA Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening an Image One USA franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Image One USA team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
How To Open an Image One USA Franchise
As you decide if opening an Image One USA franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Image One USA franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Image One USA franchising team questions.
If awarded an Image One USA franchise, franchisees attend a comprehensive training program before starting their business. Support may be available around the clock, and Image One USA franchisees get help with marketing, purchasing, and software integration. In short, franchisees get all the assistance they need.
Company Overview
About Image One USA
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2010
- Leadership
- Tim Conn, President
- Corporate Address
-
3601 Algonquin Rd., #100
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 17
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 20 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Image One USA franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,750
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $43,625 - $61,225
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 21% off franchise fee, or $5,000 in monthly recurring revenue for one year, or 0% financing
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Image One USA offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable
- Third Party Financing
- Image One USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Image One USA ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
