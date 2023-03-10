Image One USA

Image One USA

Commercial cleaning
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$44K - $61K
Units as of 2022
20 66.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Image One USA is a commercial cleaning company that was founded in 2010. It began franchise operations one year later. The current Image One USA headquarters are located in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Image One USA offers a complete cleaning service menu for offices, banks, restaurants, health clubs, and many more. All cleaning procedures disinfect and sanitize, leaving customers with peace of mind of a job well done.

There are over one dozen Image One USA locations in the United States and the brand is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start an Image One USA Franchise

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in cleaning services, which is already within the multi-billion-dollar cleaning industry. Franchisees with Image One USA may have a chance to grab a piece of this squeaky clean pie.

The Image One USA management team keeps a close eye on the market. It seeks to identify possible growth areas and clients. It then passes its findings on to the franchisees. The business sees itself as a team effort, closely working with franchisees to ensure their success.

A potential Image One USA franchisee will be dependable, hard-working, and honest. They must listen to what the client wants and provide the services that the client needs. Cleaning commercial premises often requires that cleaners work unsociable hours, sometimes alone or with a skeleton crew. As Image One USA franchisee should strive to build a close relationship with its clients, necessitating trustworthiness, friendliness, and professionalism. 

What Might Make an Image One USA Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening an Image One USA franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Image One USA team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How To Open an Image One USA Franchise

As you decide if opening an Image One USA franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Image One USA franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Image One USA franchising team questions. 

If awarded an Image One USA franchise, franchisees attend a comprehensive training program before starting their business. Support may be available around the clock, and Image One USA franchisees get help with marketing, purchasing, and software integration. In short, franchisees get all the assistance they need.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Image One USA

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2010
Leadership
Tim Conn, President
Corporate Address
3601 Algonquin Rd., #100
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
17
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
20 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Image One USA franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,750
Initial Investment
$43,625 - $61,225
Veteran Incentives
21% off franchise fee, or $5,000 in monthly recurring revenue for one year, or 0% financing
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Image One USA offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Image One USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Image One USA? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Image One USA ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #65 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Image One USA.

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Mosquito Hunters

Mosquito, tick, and flea control
Ranked #292
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing