Initial investment
$296K - $495K
Units as of 2023
29 262.5% over 3 years
The first ISI Elite Training gym opened in South Carolina in 2011. By the time the fifth ISI Elite Training company-owned location opened in 2018, the brand decided it was time to begin franchising the concept. Since doing so, ISI Elite Training has opened several franchises throughout the United States.

The initials “ISI” stand for "Iron Sharpens Iron,” a quotation from the Book of Proverbs.

At an ISI Elite Training franchise, gym members work hard to reach their peak fitness through tailored programs. 

Why You May Want To Start an ISI Elite Training Franchise

In general, gyms have high drop-out rates. People start training with the best of intentions, but many don't last very long. ISI Elite Training has put a lot of effort into solving this problem. Its programs are challenging, but each workout session is different, and the training regimen rotates to work on different sets of muscles.

Members complete a 50-minute workout that burns around 1,000 calories, and clients are constantly monitored and motivated by ISI Elite Training trainers. An ISI Elite Training client should feel that they are a part of a bigger community. This sense of belonging is reinforced by monthly seminars that focus on general health and wellness.

Opening an ISI Elite Training franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make an ISI Elite Training Franchise a Good Choice?

A franchisee with ISI Elite Training must share the values of the brand. They will need to motivate their team, interact with clients, and push their team to grow. While an ISI Elite Training franchisee can hire a team manager to manage their location if they choose, they should be fit and healthy and lead by example.  

ISI Elite Training prides itself on the quality and depth of its franchisees' support and training. Franchisees attend a discovery day as part of the application process. During the discovery day, franchisees take part in a typical training session. This gives them a real feel for the business and what clients gain as they exercise at an ISI Elite Training franchise.

How To Open an ISI Elite Training Franchise

To be part of the ISI Elite Training franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the ISI Elite Training franchising team questions. 

As you decide if opening an ISI Elite Training franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an ISI Elite Training franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About ISI Elite Training

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2011
Parent Company
ISI Elite Training
Leadership
Adam Rice, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
5601 77 Center Dr., #215
Charlotte, NC 28217
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
29 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ISI Elite Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$295,550 - $495,250
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off first-unit franchise fee; $5,000 off franchise fee for additional units
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
ISI Elite Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
6-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
