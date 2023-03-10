Jazen Tea
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$187K - $340K
Units as of 2020
22 22.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Jazen Tea began in 2012 in California. It was built upon an intriguing concept that mixes high-quality Taiwanese tea with fresh fruit. Jazen Tea found that the best-tasting fruity teas are natural, fresh, high-quality ingredients, not powder mixes. 

The Jazen Tea menu consists of various fruit teas, milk teas, fruit smoothies, and fruit slushies. The menu variety has allowed the company to tap into the thriving tea and fruit market demands.

Jazen Tea is a quick-service restaurant. The quick-service setup is increasingly popular, given the widespread interest in healthy, quick food items in the place of fast foods. As more people take up healthier food alternatives, Jazen Tea responds to the demand with its revolutionary concept of mixing tea and fruits.

Since beginning to franchise in 2013, Jazen Tea has opened over one dozen locations, with many of them being franchises.

Why You May Want to Start a Jazen Tea Franchise

A Jazen Tea may be more likely to have a predictable outcome than starting a business from the ground up because there is already a working business concept and a ready market. If you are keen on eating healthier, running a Jazen Tea franchise may be a step further to leading yourself and others to more nutritious lives. Franchisees must also embody the values of leadership, quality, spirit, and entrepreneurship.

Jazen Tea has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Jazen Tea Franchise a Good Choice?

The demand and sales of healthy food products may continue to grow, and healthy drinks are becoming a daily requirement for helping some consumers reach their nutritional needs. Jazen Tea may serve as an ideal franchise because it offers three possible business models: a stand-alone business, adding the franchise to your current business, or co-branding with Pho Hoa, another brand owned by parent company Aureflam.

As a franchisee, your responsibilities and duties would be to find or build a space, hire and train your employees, and run the business by the established Jazen Tea standards. Honorably discharged veterans can receive a discount from their initial franchise fee. Franchisees who co-brand Jazen Tea and Pho Hoa, a leading Vietnamese food franchise, may have the entire franchising fee waived.

How To Open a Jazen Tea Franchise

To be part of the Jazen Tea team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Jazen Tea franchising team questions.

To help you open your Jazen Tea franchise, the Jazen Tea team may help with site selection, lease negotiation, online customer support, proprietary software, online marketing, and initial training.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Jazen Tea

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Teas, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Fruit
Founded
2012
Parent Company
Aureflam
Leadership
Quoc Phan, CEO
Corporate Address
1420 Fulton Ave., #B
Sacramento, CA 95825
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
# of Units
22 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jazen Tea franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$186,600 - $339,730
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Jazen Tea has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
56 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Jazen Tea? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jazen Tea landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jazen Tea ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Teas in 2021

Best of the Best

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Jazen Tea.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads
Ranked #10
Learn More

Nekter Juice Bar

Juices, smoothies, acai bowls, non-dairy ice cream
Ranked #186
Learn More

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
Request Info

City Wide Facility Solutions

Commercial cleaning and facility maintenance
Ranked #191
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing