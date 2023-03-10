Jazen Tea began in 2012 in California. It was built upon an intriguing concept that mixes high-quality Taiwanese tea with fresh fruit. Jazen Tea found that the best-tasting fruity teas are natural, fresh, high-quality ingredients, not powder mixes.

The Jazen Tea menu consists of various fruit teas, milk teas, fruit smoothies, and fruit slushies. The menu variety has allowed the company to tap into the thriving tea and fruit market demands.

Jazen Tea is a quick-service restaurant. The quick-service setup is increasingly popular, given the widespread interest in healthy, quick food items in the place of fast foods. As more people take up healthier food alternatives, Jazen Tea responds to the demand with its revolutionary concept of mixing tea and fruits.

Since beginning to franchise in 2013, Jazen Tea has opened over one dozen locations, with many of them being franchises.

Why You May Want to Start a Jazen Tea Franchise

A Jazen Tea may be more likely to have a predictable outcome than starting a business from the ground up because there is already a working business concept and a ready market. If you are keen on eating healthier, running a Jazen Tea franchise may be a step further to leading yourself and others to more nutritious lives. Franchisees must also embody the values of leadership, quality, spirit, and entrepreneurship.

Jazen Tea has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Jazen Tea Franchise a Good Choice?

The demand and sales of healthy food products may continue to grow, and healthy drinks are becoming a daily requirement for helping some consumers reach their nutritional needs. Jazen Tea may serve as an ideal franchise because it offers three possible business models: a stand-alone business, adding the franchise to your current business, or co-branding with Pho Hoa, another brand owned by parent company Aureflam.

As a franchisee, your responsibilities and duties would be to find or build a space, hire and train your employees, and run the business by the established Jazen Tea standards. Honorably discharged veterans can receive a discount from their initial franchise fee. Franchisees who co-brand Jazen Tea and Pho Hoa, a leading Vietnamese food franchise, may have the entire franchising fee waived.

How To Open a Jazen Tea Franchise

To be part of the Jazen Tea team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Jazen Tea franchising team questions.

To help you open your Jazen Tea franchise, the Jazen Tea team may help with site selection, lease negotiation, online customer support, proprietary software, online marketing, and initial training.