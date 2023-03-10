JPAR Real Estate

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$37K - $238K
Units as of 2022
70 112.1% over 3 years
JPAR Real Estate was founded in 2011 on the simple concept to provide anything and everything that real estate agents would ever need in a brokerage. The founder, Giuseppe 'JP' Piccinini, based his concept on productivity and service, the two critical cogs that run the company.

At JPAR Real Estate, real estate brokers receive services such as an in-house playbook, giving them a better chance in the field. Additionally, the company has many professionals who lend their expertise to help brokers scale their business.

Why You May Want to Start a JPAR Real Estate Franchise

Are you looking to own an industry-recognized business that strives to be a leader in innovation, service, and leadership? JPAR Real Estate is looking for franchisees who are self-driven with excellent customer service and sales skills.

JPAR Real Estate is looking for franchisees that will be hands-on. You do not have the luxury of becoming an absentee franchisee, and neither can you run this franchise from your home office. The franchise has brick-and-mortar locations that are easily accessible to all their franchisees. This franchise opportunity is also quite competitive since the franchise does not promise exclusive territories; you can expect lots of competition from other franchisees.

What Might Make a JPAR Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a JPAR Real Estate franchise may be a good choice because of the support that is offered from the first day. The company offers free leads and referral programs to its franchisees to help you scale your business fast. They also offer training, mentorship, and coaching from their professional brokers and partners. 

As a franchisee, you need to be ready to receive centralized support and training. Apart from this, you should be a fast learner, willing to roll up your sleeves and commit yourself to run an award-winning franchise.

Opening a JPAR Real Estate franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a JPAR Real Estate Franchise

To be part of the JPAR Real Estate franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.

JPAR has in-house financing that may help you cover the cost of the franchise fee if you meet their qualifications. 

Should you qualify to be a franchisee with JPAR Real Estate after the initial evaluation, you must attend the 'Broker School,' multiple days worth of training to help you run your business. Afterward, you will continue to receive weekly training via video conferencing.

JPAR Real Estate franchise provides support for your site selection and grand opening. You will also receive access to proprietary software as well as meetings and conventions. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees are not typically allowed to renew their agreement.

Company Overview

About JPAR Real Estate

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
2011
Parent Company
Cairn JPAR Holdings LLC
Leadership
Laura O'Connor, President & COO
Corporate Address
5405 Lorimar Dr., #180
Plano, TX 75093
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
36
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
70 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a JPAR Real Estate franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$36,690 - $237,900
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$125-$175/transaction
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
JPAR Real Estate offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
JPAR Real Estate has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
23 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where JPAR Real Estate ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #86 in 2022

Top New Franchises

