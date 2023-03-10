JPAR Real Estate was founded in 2011 on the simple concept to provide anything and everything that real estate agents would ever need in a brokerage. The founder, Giuseppe 'JP' Piccinini, based his concept on productivity and service, the two critical cogs that run the company.

At JPAR Real Estate, real estate brokers receive services such as an in-house playbook, giving them a better chance in the field. Additionally, the company has many professionals who lend their expertise to help brokers scale their business.

Why You May Want to Start a JPAR Real Estate Franchise

Are you looking to own an industry-recognized business that strives to be a leader in innovation, service, and leadership? JPAR Real Estate is looking for franchisees who are self-driven with excellent customer service and sales skills.

JPAR Real Estate is looking for franchisees that will be hands-on. You do not have the luxury of becoming an absentee franchisee, and neither can you run this franchise from your home office. The franchise has brick-and-mortar locations that are easily accessible to all their franchisees. This franchise opportunity is also quite competitive since the franchise does not promise exclusive territories; you can expect lots of competition from other franchisees.

What Might Make a JPAR Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a JPAR Real Estate franchise may be a good choice because of the support that is offered from the first day. The company offers free leads and referral programs to its franchisees to help you scale your business fast. They also offer training, mentorship, and coaching from their professional brokers and partners.

As a franchisee, you need to be ready to receive centralized support and training. Apart from this, you should be a fast learner, willing to roll up your sleeves and commit yourself to run an award-winning franchise.

Opening a JPAR Real Estate franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a JPAR Real Estate Franchise

To be part of the JPAR Real Estate franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.

JPAR has in-house financing that may help you cover the cost of the franchise fee if you meet their qualifications.

Should you qualify to be a franchisee with JPAR Real Estate after the initial evaluation, you must attend the 'Broker School,' multiple days worth of training to help you run your business. Afterward, you will continue to receive weekly training via video conferencing.

JPAR Real Estate franchise provides support for your site selection and grand opening. You will also receive access to proprietary software as well as meetings and conventions. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees are not typically allowed to renew their agreement.