- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$37K - $238K
- Units as of 2022
-
70 112.1% over 3 years
JPAR Real Estate was founded in 2011 on the simple concept to provide anything and everything that real estate agents would ever need in a brokerage. The founder, Giuseppe 'JP' Piccinini, based his concept on productivity and service, the two critical cogs that run the company.
At JPAR Real Estate, real estate brokers receive services such as an in-house playbook, giving them a better chance in the field. Additionally, the company has many professionals who lend their expertise to help brokers scale their business.
Why You May Want to Start a JPAR Real Estate Franchise
Are you looking to own an industry-recognized business that strives to be a leader in innovation, service, and leadership? JPAR Real Estate is looking for franchisees who are self-driven with excellent customer service and sales skills.
JPAR Real Estate is looking for franchisees that will be hands-on. You do not have the luxury of becoming an absentee franchisee, and neither can you run this franchise from your home office. The franchise has brick-and-mortar locations that are easily accessible to all their franchisees. This franchise opportunity is also quite competitive since the franchise does not promise exclusive territories; you can expect lots of competition from other franchisees.
What Might Make a JPAR Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a JPAR Real Estate franchise may be a good choice because of the support that is offered from the first day. The company offers free leads and referral programs to its franchisees to help you scale your business fast. They also offer training, mentorship, and coaching from their professional brokers and partners.
As a franchisee, you need to be ready to receive centralized support and training. Apart from this, you should be a fast learner, willing to roll up your sleeves and commit yourself to run an award-winning franchise.
Opening a JPAR Real Estate franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
How To Open a JPAR Real Estate Franchise
To be part of the JPAR Real Estate franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.
JPAR has in-house financing that may help you cover the cost of the franchise fee if you meet their qualifications.
Should you qualify to be a franchisee with JPAR Real Estate after the initial evaluation, you must attend the 'Broker School,' multiple days worth of training to help you run your business. Afterward, you will continue to receive weekly training via video conferencing.
JPAR Real Estate franchise provides support for your site selection and grand opening. You will also receive access to proprietary software as well as meetings and conventions. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees are not typically allowed to renew their agreement.
Company Overview
About JPAR Real Estate
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Real Estate
- Founded
- 2011
- Parent Company
- Cairn JPAR Holdings LLC
- Leadership
- Laura O'Connor, President & COO
- Corporate Address
-
5405 Lorimar Dr., #180
Plano, TX 75093
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 36
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 70 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a JPAR Real Estate franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000 - $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $36,690 - $237,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $125-$175/transaction
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- JPAR Real Estate offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- JPAR Real Estate has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 23 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
