The Juicy Crab

Seafood
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$614K - $1.1M
Units as of 2020
29 625.0% over 3 years
Searching for the perfect seafood recipe may be tougher than it looks in a world where you can get anything done with a few clicks. The Juicy Crab knows that uniquely seasoned seafood is hard to come by, and with its blend of spices, they attempt to make the search worth it.

Founded in 2015 by the Chen family, The Juicy Crab gives customers a front-row seat to the New Orleans cooking style. Every meal is an opportunity for customers to experience the different styles that Grandfather Chen picked up and strove to perfect on his many travels. 

The Juicy Crab crafted its style and seasonings to "catch" customers. The delicacies cooked in the restaurant's kitchens may find favor among customers who don't mind getting their hands a little messy as they uncover new taste horizons.

Why You May Want To Start a The Juicy Crab Franchise

From its market experience, The Juicy Crab understands that running a restaurant requires an ability to keep calm under pressure. The Juicy Crab seeks individuals with experience in high-volume restaurant operations who can adequately meet The Juicy Crab’s expectations. Potential franchisees also need good communication skills, as this is necessary to keep customers happy and satisfied.

What Might Make a The Juicy Crab Franchise a Good Choice?

The Juicy Crab has worked to crack the code for meeting the demand for high-quality food. By blending the features of a walk-in restaurant with the capabilities of an online brand, The Juicy Crab can reach customers wherever they are. It appears that the brand's business model is very flexible.

As a franchisee, you should expect to meet the demands of running a fast-paced service with good organizational skills to make daily operations efficient. As a franchisee, you should also expect to keep menus updated and manage your restaurant team to meet quality and sales targets.

To be part of The Juicy Crab team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a The Juicy Crab Franchise

The Juicy Crab tries to streamline the franchise process by providing all the necessary support to franchisees. The brand is prepared to tell you how the market works, introduce you to its business model, and teach you how to run operations.

As you decide if opening a The Juicy Crab franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Juicy Crab franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a The Juicy Crab franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.

Company Overview

About The Juicy Crab

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Seafood , Seafood Restaurants
Founded
2015
Parent Company
The Juicy Crab Inc.
Leadership
Raymond Chen, CEO
Corporate Address
3555 Koger Blvd., #390
Duluth, GA 30096
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
29 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Juicy Crab franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$613,500 - $1,106,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
368 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Juicy Crab? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

