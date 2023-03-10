Just Poke
Initial investment
$171K - $328K
Units as of 2022
27 200.0% over 3 years
If you’re looking to open a semi-healthy restaurant business, starting a Just Poke franchise may be the right choice for you. Franchisees can open this food industry staple if they have determination and love for new opportunities. Having some business experience in this industry may benefit franchisees who need a license to start this business.

In 2016, Just Poke set up its headquarters in Bellevue, Washington. It then opened its first store in downtown Kirkland, Washington. Being a local health poke chain located mainly in the Pacific Northwest, Just Poke may offer convenient, clean eating. Its co-founders, Norman Wu and Danny Brawer, have secret ingredients that Just Poke uses to make recipes. 

Just Poke began franchising in 2020 and has since opened several franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Just Poke Franchise

Just Poke has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises and Top Food Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

You don’t need extensive experience to start a Just Poke franchise. However, franchisees should be willing to follow a proven business model and lead their employees while satisfying customers. 

Offering catering services may help your franchise thrive, as you can deliver quality food and drinks to parties/events. This service also may add another possible moneymaker to your Just Poke franchise.  

What Might Make a Just Poke Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Just Poke franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Just Poke franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth requirements.

How To Open a Just Poke Franchise

As you decide if opening a Just Poke franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Just Poke franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Just Poke franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Just Poke brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential Just Poke franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Just Poke

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Poke, Asian Food
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Graceful Bowls LLC
Leadership
Norman Wu, Founder
Corporate Address
278 106th Ave. N.E.
Bellevue, WA 98004
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
27 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Just Poke franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$171,000 - $327,500
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Just Poke offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Just Poke has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
35 hours
Classroom Training
45 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Just Poke ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #117 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing