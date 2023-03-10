If you’re looking to open a semi-healthy restaurant business, starting a Just Poke franchise may be the right choice for you. Franchisees can open this food industry staple if they have determination and love for new opportunities. Having some business experience in this industry may benefit franchisees who need a license to start this business.

In 2016, Just Poke set up its headquarters in Bellevue, Washington. It then opened its first store in downtown Kirkland, Washington. Being a local health poke chain located mainly in the Pacific Northwest, Just Poke may offer convenient, clean eating. Its co-founders, Norman Wu and Danny Brawer, have secret ingredients that Just Poke uses to make recipes.

Just Poke began franchising in 2020 and has since opened several franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Just Poke Franchise

Just Poke has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises and Top Food Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

You don’t need extensive experience to start a Just Poke franchise. However, franchisees should be willing to follow a proven business model and lead their employees while satisfying customers.

Offering catering services may help your franchise thrive, as you can deliver quality food and drinks to parties/events. This service also may add another possible moneymaker to your Just Poke franchise.

What Might Make a Just Poke Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Just Poke franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Just Poke franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth requirements.

How To Open a Just Poke Franchise

As you decide if opening a Just Poke franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Just Poke franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Just Poke franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Just Poke brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential Just Poke franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.