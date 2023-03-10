Keyrenter Property Management is a residential property management company founded in 2007 by two business partners, Aaron Marshall and Nate Tew. The company offers several property management services such as rent collection, tenant search to fill vacant houses, completing repairs, and maintaining residential properties on behalf of property owners.

Keyrenter Property Management started franchising in 2014. There are currently more than 40 Keyrenter Property Management units across North America and Canada, with their headquarters located in Midvale, Utah. Nearly all of those 40 units are franchises.

Why You May Want to Start a Keyrenter Property Management Franchise

Property management may be a stable business as people lean towards renting rather than buying property. Regardless of the challenging economic times, people are always looking for a place to live.

To be a Keyrenter Property Management franchisee, you don't need prior experience in property management. Keyrenter Property Management trains franchisees to run their business by utilizing classroom sessions and online webinars. Keyrenter Property Management drives business for franchisees by marketing the brand on national media. They also help you build a company website, operate social media pages, and send out internet marketing material via email.

Absentee ownership is permitted with a Keyrenter Property Management franchise. In that case, you would only need to delegate duties to your staff for daily operations. Franchisees enjoy being their boss and working on a flexible schedule that allows leisure and family time.

What Might Make a Keyrenter Property Management Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Keyrenter Property Management team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Keyrenter Property Management also collaborates with third-party lenders to help cover the franchise fee and startup costs should you meet the requirements.

Keyrenter Property Management franchise agreement term is typically good for 10 years with the option of a renewable period. The franchisor allows terms of renewal more than once, provided franchisees meet the set-out conditions.

How To Open a Keyrenter Property Management Franchise

As you decide if opening a Keyrenter Property Management is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Keyrenter Property Management franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Keyrenter Property Management franchising team questions.

It may also be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial standing to own and operate a Keyrenter Property Management franchise.