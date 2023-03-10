Keyrenter Property Management

Keyrenter Property Management

Residential property management
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$101K - $178K
Units as of 2022
42 16.7% over 3 years
Keyrenter Property Management is a residential property management company founded in 2007 by two business partners, Aaron Marshall and Nate Tew. The company offers several property management services such as rent collection, tenant search to fill vacant houses, completing repairs, and maintaining residential properties on behalf of property owners.

Keyrenter Property Management started franchising in 2014. There are currently more than 40 Keyrenter Property Management units across North America and Canada, with their headquarters located in Midvale, Utah. Nearly all of those 40 units are franchises. 

Why You May Want to Start a Keyrenter Property Management Franchise

Property management may be a stable business as people lean towards renting rather than buying property. Regardless of the challenging economic times, people are always looking for a place to live. 

To be a Keyrenter Property Management franchisee, you don't need prior experience in property management. Keyrenter Property Management trains franchisees to run their business by utilizing classroom sessions and online webinars. Keyrenter Property Management drives business for franchisees by marketing the brand on national media. They also help you build a company website, operate social media pages, and send out internet marketing material via email.

Absentee ownership is permitted with a Keyrenter Property Management franchise. In that case, you would only need to delegate duties to your staff for daily operations. Franchisees enjoy being their boss and working on a flexible schedule that allows leisure and family time.

What Might Make a Keyrenter Property Management Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Keyrenter Property Management team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Keyrenter Property Management also collaborates with third-party lenders to help cover the franchise fee and startup costs should you meet the requirements. 

Keyrenter Property Management franchise agreement term is typically good for 10 years with the option of a renewable period. The franchisor allows terms of renewal more than once, provided franchisees meet the set-out conditions. 

How To Open a Keyrenter Property Management Franchise

As you decide if opening a Keyrenter Property Management is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Keyrenter Property Management franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Keyrenter Property Management franchising team questions.

It may also be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial standing to own and operate a Keyrenter Property Management franchise.

Company Overview

About Keyrenter Property Management

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Property Management, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Keyrenter Franchise LLC
Leadership
Nate Tew, CEO
Corporate Address
79 E. Fort Union Blvd.
Midvale, UT 84047
Social
Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
23
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
42 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Keyrenter Property Management franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$101,125 - $178,279
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Keyrenter Property Management has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
9
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Keyrenter Property Management landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Updated: December 12th, 2022
