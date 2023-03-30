KickHouse
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$105K - $495K
Units as of 2022
26
KickHouse believes it is more than just a fitness center. It strives to be an instrument of empowerment, a family of willing participants whose aim is to get strong, fit, and be confident.

Determined to build and retain both physical and mental resilience with improved health, KickHouse is a fully equipped kickboxing house staffed with trainers who know their stuff. No matter what level of fitness you’re at, KickHouseshould be ready to help you get your life, health, and fitness back.

KickHouse was founded in 2020 and began franchising later that same year. There are more than 30 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a KickHouse Franchise

If you’re ready to change lives, empower your clients, and build a new stream of health and fitness ambassadors, KickHouse may be the business for you. KickHouse is seeking franchisees who are passionate about fitness, health, rejuvenation, and resilience. 

Franchisees are encouraged to open multiple units with KickHouse or even franchise an entire territory to support other potential franchisees. A KickHouse franchise may offer the ability to sell gear, supplements, apparel, and more. KickHouse is looking to establish itself not only as a kickboxing studio, but a fitness and lifestyle brand. 

What Might Make a KickHouse Franchise a Good Choice?

Potential KickHouse classes include KickStart, a 30-minute intro class, KickOnDemand, an at-home fitness class, and FamilyKicks, a family friends non-contact class. With many other classes and personal training to choose from, a KickHouse franchise should challenge members daily.

Opening a KickHouse franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the KickHouse team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a KickHouse Franchise

As you decide if opening a KickHouse franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a KickHouse franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with KickHouse, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the KickHouse franchising team questions.

If awarded a KickHouse franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the KickHouse brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees with KickHouse receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their KickHouse franchise location has opened. With that, get ready to kick off.

Company Overview

About KickHouse

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Boxing/Kickboxing Fitness, Fitness , Recreation
Founded
2020
Parent Company
KickHouse
Leadership
Jessica Yarmey, CEO
Corporate Address
931 Lexington Dr.
Rockwall, TX 75087
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Mexico

# of Units
26 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a KickHouse franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$104,500 - $495,000
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000 - $300,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
KickHouse has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
13.5 hours
Classroom Training
11 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where KickHouse ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #118 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #36 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #100 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

