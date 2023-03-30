KickHouse believes it is more than just a fitness center. It strives to be an instrument of empowerment, a family of willing participants whose aim is to get strong, fit, and be confident.

Determined to build and retain both physical and mental resilience with improved health, KickHouse is a fully equipped kickboxing house staffed with trainers who know their stuff. No matter what level of fitness you’re at, KickHouseshould be ready to help you get your life, health, and fitness back.

KickHouse was founded in 2020 and began franchising later that same year. There are more than 30 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a KickHouse Franchise

If you’re ready to change lives, empower your clients, and build a new stream of health and fitness ambassadors, KickHouse may be the business for you. KickHouse is seeking franchisees who are passionate about fitness, health, rejuvenation, and resilience.

Franchisees are encouraged to open multiple units with KickHouse or even franchise an entire territory to support other potential franchisees. A KickHouse franchise may offer the ability to sell gear, supplements, apparel, and more. KickHouse is looking to establish itself not only as a kickboxing studio, but a fitness and lifestyle brand.

What Might Make a KickHouse Franchise a Good Choice?

Potential KickHouse classes include KickStart, a 30-minute intro class, KickOnDemand, an at-home fitness class, and FamilyKicks, a family friends non-contact class. With many other classes and personal training to choose from, a KickHouse franchise should challenge members daily.

Opening a KickHouse franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the KickHouse team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a KickHouse Franchise

As you decide if opening a KickHouse franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a KickHouse franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with KickHouse, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the KickHouse franchising team questions.

If awarded a KickHouse franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the KickHouse brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees with KickHouse receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their KickHouse franchise location has opened. With that, get ready to kick off.