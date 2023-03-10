Kid to Kid
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#313 Ranked #395 last year
Initial investment
$347K - $542K
Units as of 2022
110 3% over 3 years
Founded in 1992, Shauna Sloan created Kid to Kid to solve a big problem for parents by retailing clothes. Parents who had items that no longer fit their children could dispose of the clothes by passing them along to another child instead of to a landfill. Currently, you can find Kid to Kid in many locations around the country, and franchisees are still opening new locations in prime territories. 

Kid to Kid also has an international presence and has been franchising since 1994.

Why You May Want to Start a Kid to Kid Franchise

If you'd like to positively impact your community and the environment while running a business, you may want to consider opening a Kid to Kid franchise. After all, clothing for children adds up quickly, costing families a fortune. 

Kid to Kid encourages families to clean out their closets and trade in their old clothes. When you bring in clothes, most locations offer either cash on the spot or an even higher amount in store credit. This is an interesting store model because it uses families as both vendors and customers. Potentially, a family could purchase and then eventually donate the same clothes. This would be a win for you, and also represents what the company is all about.

However, these stores don't accept just anything. They want clothing that's clean, safe, and in style. That way, parents can depend on both the quality and the price. 

What Might Make a Kid to Kid Franchise a Good Choice?

Through the beginning steps to ownership and beyond, Kid to Kid will strive to provide you with support. This may be seen through initial training, online training, on-the-job training, marketing training, ongoing training, and financial coaching. You may want to open a Kid to Kid franchise because there's always a demand for children’s clothing. You may be part of a system that has been around for decades and adapts to change.

To be part of the Kid to Kid team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Kid to Kid Franchise

Most franchisees have to pass an online interview, which will help determine if you're a good fit. You can also review the support system details. This webinar session details the startup process and all the training and support they have available. After this, you'll get the chance to interact with other franchise owners, getting their tips for growth. You may wish to take this opportunity to ask lots of questions to the Kid to Kid team about their experiences. 

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Kid to Kid franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. If all goes well, you'll attend a virtual opportunity day. Here, the director level team will usually e-meet you. Once you're done, you can work together to make your partnership official. For many franchisees, the process has taken anywhere from eight months to a year. 

When you open the doors to your Kid to Kid franchise, you may also be opening up new opportunities for families in your community. 

Company Overview

About Kid to Kid

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Retail, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Apparel & Accessories
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Kid to Kid Franchise System Inc.
Leadership
Darin Hicks, CDO
Corporate Address
39 E. Eagle Ridge Dr.
North Salt Lake, UT 84054
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1994 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
110 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kid to Kid franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$347,200 - $542,100
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $125,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Kid to Kid has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
42 hours
Classroom Training
56 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kid to Kid landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kid to Kid ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #313 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #120 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #137 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

