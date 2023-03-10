Founded in 1992, Shauna Sloan created Kid to Kid to solve a big problem for parents by retailing clothes. Parents who had items that no longer fit their children could dispose of the clothes by passing them along to another child instead of to a landfill. Currently, you can find Kid to Kid in many locations around the country, and franchisees are still opening new locations in prime territories.

Kid to Kid also has an international presence and has been franchising since 1994.

Why You May Want to Start a Kid to Kid Franchise

If you'd like to positively impact your community and the environment while running a business, you may want to consider opening a Kid to Kid franchise. After all, clothing for children adds up quickly, costing families a fortune.

Kid to Kid encourages families to clean out their closets and trade in their old clothes. When you bring in clothes, most locations offer either cash on the spot or an even higher amount in store credit. This is an interesting store model because it uses families as both vendors and customers. Potentially, a family could purchase and then eventually donate the same clothes. This would be a win for you, and also represents what the company is all about.

However, these stores don't accept just anything. They want clothing that's clean, safe, and in style. That way, parents can depend on both the quality and the price.

What Might Make a Kid to Kid Franchise a Good Choice?

Through the beginning steps to ownership and beyond, Kid to Kid will strive to provide you with support. This may be seen through initial training, online training, on-the-job training, marketing training, ongoing training, and financial coaching. You may want to open a Kid to Kid franchise because there's always a demand for children’s clothing. You may be part of a system that has been around for decades and adapts to change.

To be part of the Kid to Kid team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Kid to Kid Franchise

Most franchisees have to pass an online interview, which will help determine if you're a good fit. You can also review the support system details. This webinar session details the startup process and all the training and support they have available. After this, you'll get the chance to interact with other franchise owners, getting their tips for growth. You may wish to take this opportunity to ask lots of questions to the Kid to Kid team about their experiences.

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Kid to Kid franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment. If all goes well, you'll attend a virtual opportunity day. Here, the director level team will usually e-meet you. Once you're done, you can work together to make your partnership official. For many franchisees, the process has taken anywhere from eight months to a year.

When you open the doors to your Kid to Kid franchise, you may also be opening up new opportunities for families in your community.