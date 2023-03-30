KidsPark
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$261K - $450K
Units as of 2022
21 10.5% over 3 years
Operating under the children's business industry, KidsPark was founded in 1988 by Debbie Milner. KidsPark has since offered numerous unique childcare solutions with a fun and safe play space, accessible without reservations to give customers options to drop in any time of the week.

KidsPark operates as an hourly preschool program, drop-in childcare center, and private parties for children ages 2 to 12 years. It has also constructed and operated numerous licensed hourly day-care centers since beginning to franchise in 2003. 

Since then, KidsPark has opened more than 20 childcare centers across multiple states.

Why You May Want to Start a KidsPark Franchise

KidsPark is looking for business-minded franchisees interested in serving their community. An ideal candidate does not need previous childcare-related experience, as KidsPark provides documents on owning and running the business. A potential franchisee should look forward to being a face of KidsPark. They should also be ambitious, have good marketing skills, and be detail-oriented.

Opening a KidsPark franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a KidsPark Franchise a Good Choice?

KidsPark offers a play space with children's entertainment and learning activities. They utilize a combination of teacher-organized and children-created activities provided to groups and individual children. KidsPark strives to create an environment where children learn valuable skills such as cooperation, listening and communication, socialization, and motor development. There are also more advanced activities, including cooking, sensory exploration, and arts and crafts. As a franchisee, you should expect to run the daily operations of the KidsPark.

To be part of the KidsPark team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their contract if they meet the KidsPark requirements.

How To Open a KidsPark Franchise

As you decide if opening a KidsPark franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a KidsPark franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial stages of being a KidsPark franchisee, you may develop a reputation for quality. Ideally, you will be able to adopt KidsPark’s proven way of running the business and its innovative programs. 

KidsPark may also allow third-party financing, which may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, and payroll. It is also possible that the franchise may help you choose a preferred location, design your KidsPark franchise, and assist in hiring new staff. They will also offer you classroom and on-the-job training.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the KidsPark franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About KidsPark

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1988
Leadership
Thomas Keefe, Executive Director
Corporate Address
812 S. Winchester Blvd., #150
San Jose, CA 95128
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington

# of Units
21 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a KidsPark franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$28,000
Initial Investment
$261,250 - $449,500
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
KidsPark has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
46 hours
Classroom Training
59 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
