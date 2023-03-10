The Lash Lounge
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #394 last year
Initial investment
$260K - $610K
Units as of 2022
116 38.1% over 3 years
The Lash Lounge is a lash studio franchise specializing in semi-permanent eyelash extensions. Founded in 2006 by Anna Philips, the company has a "passion for lashes." The Lash Lounge's training and professional take on beauty give the company an interesting edge in the industry. The company's founder is a forerunner in the lash extension field. Because of this, she built the company around training, expertise, and certification.

By 2010, The Lash Lounge was franchising and well on its way to establishing itself in the industry.

With an inclusive attitude, Lash Lounge gives any and everyone a low-maintenance beauty routine that keeps them coming back. Not only do they provide eyelash extension services, but The Lash Lounge also offers lash lifts, eyebrow and eyelash tinting, and eyebrow threading.

Why You May Want to Start a Lash Lounge Franchise

The Lash Lounge provides individuals from all career backgrounds with the opportunity to operate a business in the beauty industry. The common denominators between franchisees are a passion for the process, a high-energy entrepreneurial spirit, and a loyal and supportive attitude. If accepted as a franchisee, the company will train you in salon processes and business operations.  

The Lash Lounge does not consider lashes a beauty trend and does not treat them as such. They believe that once a client is satisfied with the product, they will come back. This confidence drives the company forward.

What Might Make Lash Lounge a Good Choice?

Considering its business model, ranking in the industry, and the industry itself, The Lash Lounge may be an appealing choice for franchisees. The company has a unique set of characteristics, emphasizing low investment costs and employee requirements.

The Lash Lounge has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The Lash Lounge's franchisees and employees are educated extensively to customize lash treatments for each client's needs. The result is an educated company with a professional reputation.

Franchisees do not have to be trained estheticians, cosmetologists, or the ones providing the service. Still, they will have to build their team of professionals and manage the business as "executive management." 

How to Open Your Lash Lounge Franchise

To open a Lash Lounge franchise, you'll want to make sure you're financially ready with enough capital available for the initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup costs. You should also request an information kit to read detailed expense reports.

There are opportunities across the country to franchise and own multiple units. The Lash Lounge also has resale opportunities. Consider whether you want to start your franchise from the ground up or take over an existing location. Regardless, The Lash Lounge real estate experts will help you locate the best spot for your franchise.

At some point, you'll receive the contact information of other franchisees. As an essential part of the research process, you can contact them and discuss their experience running a Lash Lounge franchise. The Lash Lounge has a support system that includes a free coaching program for franchisees and in-person consultation. Support doesn't end with start-up; it extends into daily salon operations as well.

Company Overview

About The Lash Lounge

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Lash & Brow Services, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2006
Parent Company
The Lash Franchise Holdings LLC
Leadership
Meg Roberts, CEO & President
Corporate Address
4370 Varsity Dr., #G
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
116 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Lash Lounge franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$260,121 - $609,524
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee or $10,000 off development fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Lash Lounge has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 78 hours
Classroom Training
46-82 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-12
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Lash Lounge landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

