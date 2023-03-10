The Lash Lounge is a lash studio franchise specializing in semi-permanent eyelash extensions. Founded in 2006 by Anna Philips, the company has a "passion for lashes." The Lash Lounge's training and professional take on beauty give the company an interesting edge in the industry. The company's founder is a forerunner in the lash extension field. Because of this, she built the company around training, expertise, and certification.

By 2010, The Lash Lounge was franchising and well on its way to establishing itself in the industry.

With an inclusive attitude, Lash Lounge gives any and everyone a low-maintenance beauty routine that keeps them coming back. Not only do they provide eyelash extension services, but The Lash Lounge also offers lash lifts, eyebrow and eyelash tinting, and eyebrow threading.

Why You May Want to Start a Lash Lounge Franchise

The Lash Lounge provides individuals from all career backgrounds with the opportunity to operate a business in the beauty industry. The common denominators between franchisees are a passion for the process, a high-energy entrepreneurial spirit, and a loyal and supportive attitude. If accepted as a franchisee, the company will train you in salon processes and business operations.

The Lash Lounge does not consider lashes a beauty trend and does not treat them as such. They believe that once a client is satisfied with the product, they will come back. This confidence drives the company forward.

What Might Make Lash Lounge a Good Choice?

Considering its business model, ranking in the industry, and the industry itself, The Lash Lounge may be an appealing choice for franchisees. The company has a unique set of characteristics, emphasizing low investment costs and employee requirements.

The Lash Lounge has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The Lash Lounge's franchisees and employees are educated extensively to customize lash treatments for each client's needs. The result is an educated company with a professional reputation.

Franchisees do not have to be trained estheticians, cosmetologists, or the ones providing the service. Still, they will have to build their team of professionals and manage the business as "executive management."

How to Open Your Lash Lounge Franchise

To open a Lash Lounge franchise, you'll want to make sure you're financially ready with enough capital available for the initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup costs. You should also request an information kit to read detailed expense reports.

There are opportunities across the country to franchise and own multiple units. The Lash Lounge also has resale opportunities. Consider whether you want to start your franchise from the ground up or take over an existing location. Regardless, The Lash Lounge real estate experts will help you locate the best spot for your franchise.

At some point, you'll receive the contact information of other franchisees. As an essential part of the research process, you can contact them and discuss their experience running a Lash Lounge franchise. The Lash Lounge has a support system that includes a free coaching program for franchisees and in-person consultation. Support doesn't end with start-up; it extends into daily salon operations as well.