Initial investment
$159K - $249K
Units as of 2022
13 160.0% over 3 years
LashBar is a salon that offers eyelash services, founded in 2016 by Lina and Joseph Mai. Since it started franchising in 2018, it has opened several units.

LashBar operates with certified aestheticians and cosmetologists. It offers two kinds of services: lash extensions, which provide clients with an enhanced look, and keratin lash lifts, which give lashes a natural curl together with a perm that lasts about 8-12 weeks.

LashBar offers different types of lashes to their clients, including:

  • Classic lashes, which may be the most common

  • Hybrid lashes, which combines classic and volume lashes

  • Volume lashes, which may be the most versatile

  • Mega-volume lashes, which may be the most glamorous

Why You May Want To Start a LashBar Franchise

Currently, LashBar is looking for new franchisees all over the United States and has exclusive territories available.

The ideal franchisee for a LashBar may be a person who enjoys aesthetics and beauty. A franchisee usually doesn't need any previous experience in the field to open a LashBar franchise. Franchisees typically receive a great deal of support from the LashBar brand throughout the franchising process and will make up for any knowledge you lack by offering training. 

In addition to pre-opening training, LashBar franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a LashBar Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a LashBar franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the LashBar team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a LashBar Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with LashBar, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the LashBar franchising team questions.

Another part of this due diligence includes exploring your community to ensure a LashBar will perform well. Research the brand and your local area. Create a list of potential competitors and ideal locations for your franchise.

If accepted into the LashBar family, you typically will undergo corporate training. LashBar may provide new franchisees with several dozen hours of on-the-job training and another few hours of classroom training. They may also receive extended ongoing support, including online support, field operations, site selection, franchisee intranet platform, and vast marketing support providing national media, regional advertising, website development, social media, email marketing, and more. 

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a LashBar franchise.

Company Overview

About LashBar

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Lash & Brow Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2016
Leadership
Lina Mai, CEO
Corporate Address
9705 Carroll Centre Rd., #100
San Diego, CA 92126
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
13 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a LashBar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$159,200 - $248,900
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
LashBar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
26 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where LashBar ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #98 in 2022

Top New Franchises

