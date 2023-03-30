LashBar is a salon that offers eyelash services, founded in 2016 by Lina and Joseph Mai. Since it started franchising in 2018, it has opened several units.

LashBar operates with certified aestheticians and cosmetologists. It offers two kinds of services: lash extensions, which provide clients with an enhanced look, and keratin lash lifts, which give lashes a natural curl together with a perm that lasts about 8-12 weeks.

LashBar offers different types of lashes to their clients, including:

Classic lashes, which may be the most common

Hybrid lashes, which combines classic and volume lashes

Volume lashes, which may be the most versatile

Mega-volume lashes, which may be the most glamorous

Why You May Want To Start a LashBar Franchise

Currently, LashBar is looking for new franchisees all over the United States and has exclusive territories available.

The ideal franchisee for a LashBar may be a person who enjoys aesthetics and beauty. A franchisee usually doesn't need any previous experience in the field to open a LashBar franchise. Franchisees typically receive a great deal of support from the LashBar brand throughout the franchising process and will make up for any knowledge you lack by offering training.

In addition to pre-opening training, LashBar franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a LashBar Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a LashBar franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the LashBar team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a LashBar Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with LashBar, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the LashBar franchising team questions.

Another part of this due diligence includes exploring your community to ensure a LashBar will perform well. Research the brand and your local area. Create a list of potential competitors and ideal locations for your franchise.

If accepted into the LashBar family, you typically will undergo corporate training. LashBar may provide new franchisees with several dozen hours of on-the-job training and another few hours of classroom training. They may also receive extended ongoing support, including online support, field operations, site selection, franchisee intranet platform, and vast marketing support providing national media, regional advertising, website development, social media, email marketing, and more.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a LashBar franchise.