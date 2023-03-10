Leader of the Pack Canine Institute

Leader of the Pack Canine Institute

Dog training, boarding, daycare, grooming, retail
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$342K - $647K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
Founded in 2009 by Lisa McDonald CPDT-KA, Leader of the Pack Canine Institute is a full-service canine facility specializing in all levels of dog training, including dog boarding, daycare, training, and grooming. Safety and health are the facility's main pillars; the staff at each franchise relies on cleaning products and dog treats to do so.

Leader of the Pack Canine Institute uses the one-stop, full-service approach in an attempt to ensure that the well-being of the pets is guaranteed. Leader of the Pack Canine Institute is in place to provide caring pet owners with a place where they can leave their pets and go about their daily activities without having to worry about the well-being and the safety of their favorite animals.

Why You May Want to Start a Leader of the Pack Canine Institute Franchise

Leader of the Pack Canine Institute may be suitable for dog lovers and pet professionals. A franchisee could be anybody, from an industry professional (such as a veterinarian) to a savvy business-minded person to an individual who genuinely cares about pets' positive impacts on families and the community at large. Potential franchisees should be animal lovers with a keen ability to provide superior customer service. 

Opening a Leader of the Pack Canine Institute franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Leader of the Pack Canine Institute Franchise a Good Choice?

Looking at how the franchise is run, you may tell straight away that the Leader of the Pack Canine Institute genuinely cares about the pets' well-being. It is their mission to develop happy and balanced dogs that bring joy to their owners.

Leader of the Pack Canine Institute may allow franchisees to differentiate themselves from competitors by offering a full range of services provided by fully screened, trained, and certified staff.

To be part of the Leader of the Pack Canine Institute team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Leader of the Pack Canine Institute Franchise

Before becoming a Leader of the Pack Canine Institute franchisee, you should conduct research to ascertain that the business can thrive in your community. Before signing an agreement or making any financial commitment, conduct thorough due diligence.

If awarded a Leader of the Pack Canine Institute franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Leader of the Pack Canine Institute brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Leader of the Pack Canine Institute

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Dog Training, Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Pack Leader Enterprises
Leadership
John McDonald, Director Franchising
Corporate Address
6346 Farm Bureau Rd.
Allentown, PA 18106
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Leader of the Pack Canine Institute franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$341,665 - $647,304
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Leader of the Pack Canine Institute has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
70 hours
Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
