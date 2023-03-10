Little Kickers may facilitate educational preschool soccer classes. The company began in the United Kingdom in 2002 after its founder noticed the rarity of preschool sports classes for her young son.

As this issue isn't only in the United Kingdom but also in many other countries, Little Kickers expanded globally. Little Kickers now stands as one the largest preschool soccer academies in the world. It has over 2,250 coaches in its 300+ franchises. These franchises are located in Canada and other international locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Little Kickers Franchise

If you enjoy working with children and believe that sports can lead to a long and healthy life, you may find that a Little Kickers franchise will easily align with your values. Little Kickers believes that instructing sports in general—not just soccer—should be pressure-free and enjoyable.

Coupled with this good reputation and a considerable global market segment, investing in the Little Kickers franchise has a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Little Kickers Franchise a Good Choice?

Little Kickers is concentrated on creating a brand that puts "fun first," enlisting the help of child development experts and FA-certified soccer instructors. The group collaborated to develop Little Kickers programs that would combine high-quality soccer abilities with crucial preschool learning elements, including color and number recognition, sharing, following directions, and using imagination.

Little Kickers programs may help foster the development of gross motor abilities, balance, coordination, social skills such as taking turns and sharing, and English language skills in children under the age of seven. Because the company recognizes this, a Little Kickers franchisee may stand out with their advertising, pointing towards the benefits of soccer beyond teaching teamwork.

To be part of the Little Kickers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating business operations.

How To Open a Little Kickers Franchise

Research the Little Kickers brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. Ideally, you should be in a place that families, coaches, and other employees can easily access. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Little Kickers franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. Though a franchisee may learn about working with the kids directly during training, you should ask existing franchisees what works for them.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Little Kickers brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Little Kickers franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.