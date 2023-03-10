Little Kickers

Little Kickers may facilitate educational preschool soccer classes. The company began in the United Kingdom in 2002 after its founder noticed the rarity of preschool sports classes for her young son. 

As this issue isn't only in the United Kingdom but also in many other countries, Little Kickers expanded globally. Little Kickers now stands as one the largest preschool soccer academies in the world. It has over 2,250 coaches in its 300+ franchises. These franchises are located in Canada and other international locations. 

Why You May Want to Start a Little Kickers Franchise

If you enjoy working with children and believe that sports can lead to a long and healthy life, you may find that a Little Kickers franchise will easily align with your values. Little Kickers believes that instructing sports in general—not just soccer—should be pressure-free and enjoyable. 

Coupled with this good reputation and a considerable global market segment, investing in the Little Kickers franchise has a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Little Kickers Franchise a Good Choice?

Little Kickers is concentrated on creating a brand that puts "fun first," enlisting the help of child development experts and FA-certified soccer instructors. The group collaborated to develop Little Kickers programs that would combine high-quality soccer abilities with crucial preschool learning elements, including color and number recognition, sharing, following directions, and using imagination.

Little Kickers programs may help foster the development of gross motor abilities, balance, coordination, social skills such as taking turns and sharing, and English language skills in children under the age of seven. Because the company recognizes this, a Little Kickers franchisee may stand out with their advertising, pointing towards the benefits of soccer beyond teaching teamwork.

To be part of the Little Kickers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating business operations.

How To Open a Little Kickers Franchise

Research the Little Kickers brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. Ideally, you should be in a place that families, coaches, and other employees can easily access. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Little Kickers franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. Though a franchisee may learn about working with the kids directly during training, you should ask existing franchisees what works for them.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Little Kickers brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Little Kickers franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Company Overview

About Little Kickers

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs
Founded
2002
Leadership
Alan Kennedy, CEO
Corporate Address
236 Bain Ave.
Toronto, ON M4K 1G3
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
341 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Little Kickers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$16,000
Initial Investment
$25,175 - $37,050
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Little Kickers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Little Kickers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

