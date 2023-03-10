As the name suggests, Little Kitchen Academy is a cooking school for kids. Felicity and Brian Curin founded Little Kitchen Academy on their two natural loves: cooking and children. Felicity had years of experience in the culinary world all over the country before she took on a Montessori teaching degree. With her expertise in exploratory cooking, teaching kids to cook using Montessori has grown to become the business it is today.

Little Kitchen Academy offers children various cooking programs for children aged 3-13. These lessons typically run once a week for three hours. During summer, winter, and spring break, the lessons run for five consecutive days of the week. Kids not only learn how to make meals from scratch using seasonal ingredients, but they also experiment in science and math concepts.

Why You May Want To Start a Little Kitchen Academy Franchise

Little Kitchen Academy believes it is all about imparting life skills learned in the kitchen to kids. The company is looking for franchisees who have a positive outlook and a passion for learning and teaching. Franchisees should also be kind and celebrate milestones that kids. They should have a keen desire to change the world, one kid at a time.

A franchisee should have the ability to develop a market via multi-unit development, a region as a development partner, or even a country as a master franchisee.

Opening a Little Kitchen Academy franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Little Kitchen Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

Great minds think alike, and great meals start with the right ingredients. At Little Kitchen Academy, the right ingredient is a franchisee ready to bring their A-game to the table. A franchisee should have some culinary and teaching experience, preferably in Montessori.

To be part of the Little Kitchen Academy franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and other renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Little Kitchen Academy Franchise

As you decide if opening a Little Kitchen Academy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Little Kitchen Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Little Kitchen Academy franchising team questions.

Be prepared to take on a rigorous training program before you can become a fully licensed Little Kitchen Academy franchisee.