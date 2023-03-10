Little Kitchen Academy

Little Kitchen Academy

Children's cooking classes
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$368K - $628K
Units as of 2022
9 800.0% over 3 years
As the name suggests, Little Kitchen Academy is a cooking school for kids. Felicity and Brian Curin founded Little Kitchen Academy on their two natural loves: cooking and children. Felicity had years of experience in the culinary world all over the country before she took on a Montessori teaching degree. With her expertise in exploratory cooking, teaching kids to cook using Montessori has grown to become the business it is today.

Little Kitchen Academy offers children various cooking programs for children aged 3-13. These lessons typically run once a week for three hours. During summer, winter, and spring break, the lessons run for five consecutive days of the week. Kids not only learn how to make meals from scratch using seasonal ingredients, but they also experiment in science and math concepts.

Why You May Want To Start a Little Kitchen Academy Franchise

Little Kitchen Academy believes it is all about imparting life skills learned in the kitchen to kids. The company is looking for franchisees who have a positive outlook and a passion for learning and teaching. Franchisees should also be kind and celebrate milestones that kids. They should have a keen desire to change the world, one kid at a time.

A franchisee should have the ability to develop a market via multi-unit development, a region as a development partner, or even a country as a master franchisee. 

Opening a Little Kitchen Academy franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Little Kitchen Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

Great minds think alike, and great meals start with the right ingredients. At Little Kitchen Academy, the right ingredient is a franchisee ready to bring their A-game to the table. A franchisee should have some culinary and teaching experience, preferably in Montessori.

To be part of the Little Kitchen Academy franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and other renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Little Kitchen Academy Franchise

As you decide if opening a Little Kitchen Academy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Little Kitchen Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Little Kitchen Academy franchising team questions. 

Be prepared to take on a rigorous training program before you can become a fully licensed Little Kitchen Academy franchisee.

Company Overview

About Little Kitchen Academy

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Little Kitchen Academy Ltd.
Leadership
Brian Curin, Cofounder, Co-CEO, President, Director
Corporate Address
3744 W. 10th Ave.
Vancouver, BC V6R 2G4
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
9 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Little Kitchen Academy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$367,953 - $627,586
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
31 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Little Kitchen Academy ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #142 in 2022

Top New Franchises

