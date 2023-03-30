Lume
Lume was founded in Naples, Florida, by the duo Tom and Michelle Nelson. The Nelsons developed the Lume brand to provide high-standard lash and beauty treatments. According to their website, Lume's founders "have one united cause to build a national quality franchise that will revolutionize the beauty industry." 

With a variety of beauty treatments available, there may truly be something for everyone. An ideal franchisee should be willing to follow a proven business model. The Lume website describes their model as efficient and easy to follow. Lume may even provide a personalized consultant who will work with you through your grand opening.

Why You May Want To Start a Lume Franchise

Lume manufactures their brand of lashes to maintain high quality and consistent results. Lume prides itself on intensive training and quality technicians. Lume initially started to bring joy and beauty to the Naples community. However, the secret got out and Lume began to franchise in 2018. Lume has opened several franchises since and is seeking to expand its reach even further.

There are several Lume locations, and its headquarters in Naples, Florida. Lume prides itself on quality products and customer care with no secret or hidden fees. Another great benefit of the Lume franchise may be that it is a one-stop shop for beauty needs. Furthermore, because eyelashes are typically redone or maintained every few weeks, you may have a potentially recurring customer base. 

What Might Make a Lume Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Lume franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening a Lume franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Lume franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Lume Franchise

To be part of the Lume team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Lume, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Lume franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Lume brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Lume franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Lume franchise.

Company Overview

About Lume

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Lash & Brow Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2016
Leadership
Thomas Nelson, CEO
Corporate Address
191 Valley Dr.
Coschocton, OH 43812
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
# of Units
4 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Lume franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$100,850 - $186,400
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Lume has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
