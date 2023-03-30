Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$101K - $186K
- Units as of 2020
-
4 300.0% over 3 years
Lume was founded in Naples, Florida, by the duo Tom and Michelle Nelson. The Nelsons developed the Lume brand to provide high-standard lash and beauty treatments. According to their website, Lume's founders "have one united cause to build a national quality franchise that will revolutionize the beauty industry."
With a variety of beauty treatments available, there may truly be something for everyone. An ideal franchisee should be willing to follow a proven business model. The Lume website describes their model as efficient and easy to follow. Lume may even provide a personalized consultant who will work with you through your grand opening.
Why You May Want To Start a Lume Franchise
Lume manufactures their brand of lashes to maintain high quality and consistent results. Lume prides itself on intensive training and quality technicians. Lume initially started to bring joy and beauty to the Naples community. However, the secret got out and Lume began to franchise in 2018. Lume has opened several franchises since and is seeking to expand its reach even further.
There are several Lume locations, and its headquarters in Naples, Florida. Lume prides itself on quality products and customer care with no secret or hidden fees. Another great benefit of the Lume franchise may be that it is a one-stop shop for beauty needs. Furthermore, because eyelashes are typically redone or maintained every few weeks, you may have a potentially recurring customer base.
What Might Make a Lume Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Lume franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
As you decide if opening a Lume franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Lume franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How To Open a Lume Franchise
To be part of the Lume team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Lume, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Lume franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Lume brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Lume franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Lume franchise.
Company Overview
About Lume
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Lash & Brow Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2016
- Leadership
- Thomas Nelson, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
191 Valley Dr.
Coschocton, OH 43812
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 12
- # of Units
- 4 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Lume franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $100,850 - $186,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Lume has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 7-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
