Maaco offers auto painting and collision repairs services. The company was founded in 1972 by Anthony A. Martino, a co-founder of AAMCO Transmissions. Driven Brands later acquired the company in 2008. Maaco offers relief from dents, dings, and chips to individual vehicles and vehicle fleet operators.

Since it began, Maaco estimates that its franchisees have painted more than 16 million vehicles. Today, the franchisor has over 400 auto painting and collision repair shops in America and a handful in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Maaco Franchise

By opening a Maaco franchise, you can join a family of automotive painters with a dedication to the brand. Over the years, they have built a business model that maximizes their ability to help franchisees. The franchisor understands the importance of family and operates with family-oriented hours.

Maaco's proven operating systems may make opening a franchise an easier investment than you would think. The franchise is retail-oriented and doesn't necessarily require a background in the automotive industry. As you decide if opening a Maaco franchise is the best decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Maaco franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

What Might Make a Maaco Franchise a Good Choice?

This automotive service company is a leader in the automotive paint and collision repair industry. Their core value of striving for excellence at competitive Maaco prices creates opportunities to gain repeat customers.

To be part of the Maaco team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Start a Maaco Franchise?

Before deciding to open a Maaco franchise, you may want to consider speaking with an attorney or money manager to ensure that you have the financial stability necessary to open a franchise.

If Maaco seems to be the right fit for you, fill out a franchise inquiry form. Then, the brand may put you in touch with the franchisor's representative to review the franchise concept and qualifications.

If you qualify, a franchise director will be assigned to you. The director will provide you with a Franchise Disclosure Document. After reviewing and submitting the document, you will attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina and meet the executives. If both parties wish to enter into an agreement, you will then receive a franchise trade agreement from the brand.

Once you receive your license, an in-house real estate team will help you secure an optimal location for both you and the franchise. A designated project coordinator will provide you with training, inventory, and equipment. After this, you can open your Maaco franchise.