Initial investment
$281K - $496K
Units as of 2022
425 10% over 3 years
Maaco offers auto painting and collision repairs services. The company was founded in 1972 by Anthony A. Martino, a co-founder of AAMCO Transmissions. Driven Brands later acquired the company in 2008. Maaco offers relief from dents, dings, and chips to individual vehicles and vehicle fleet operators. 

Since it began, Maaco estimates that its franchisees have painted more than 16 million vehicles. Today, the franchisor has over 400 auto painting and collision repair shops in America and a handful in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Maaco Franchise

By opening a Maaco franchise, you can join a family of automotive painters with a dedication to the brand. Over the years, they have built a business model that maximizes their ability to help franchisees. The franchisor understands the importance of family and operates with family-oriented hours.

Maaco's proven operating systems may make opening a franchise an easier investment than you would think. The franchise is retail-oriented and doesn't necessarily require a background in the automotive industry. As you decide if opening a Maaco franchise is the best decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Maaco franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

What Might Make a Maaco Franchise a Good Choice?

This automotive service company is a leader in the automotive paint and collision repair industry. Their core value of striving for excellence at competitive Maaco prices creates opportunities to gain repeat customers. 

To be part of the Maaco team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Start a Maaco Franchise?

Before deciding to open a Maaco franchise, you may want to consider speaking with an attorney or money manager to ensure that you have the financial stability necessary to open a franchise.

If Maaco seems to be the right fit for you, fill out a franchise inquiry form. Then, the brand may put you in touch with the franchisor's representative to review the franchise concept and qualifications.

If you qualify, a franchise director will be assigned to you. The director will provide you with a Franchise Disclosure Document. After reviewing and submitting the document, you will attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina and meet the executives. If both parties wish to enter into an agreement, you will then receive a franchise trade agreement from the brand.

Once you receive your license, an in-house real estate team will help you secure an optimal location for both you and the franchise. A designated project coordinator will provide you with training, inventory, and equipment. After this, you can open your Maaco franchise. 

Company Overview

About Maaco

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Appearance Services
Founded
1972
Parent Company
Driven Brands
Leadership
Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO
Corporate Address
440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1972 (51 years)
# of employees at HQ
55
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
425 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Maaco franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$281,000 - $495,500
Net Worth Requirement
$900,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$420,000
Veteran Incentives
Royalty fee reduced to 5% for first two years of operation
Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1K/wk.
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Maaco has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
125 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7-8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Maaco landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Maaco ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #22 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

