- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$592K - $912K
- Units as of 2024
-
23 8% over 3 years
Company Overview
About MAD Greens
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2022 (2 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|22
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah
|# of Units
|23 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a MAD Greens franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$30,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$591,700 - $912,320
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$1,500,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$500,000
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|5%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|1.5%-4%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|In-House Financing
|MAD Greens offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
|Third Party Financing
|MAD Greens has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to MAD Greens.
Pokeworks
- description
- Poke and Asian fusion bowls
Jeff's Bagel Run
- description
- Bagels, cream cheese, coffee
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery Inc.
- description
- Sourdough sandwiches, salads, soups
Wed Society
- description
- Digital and print wedding publications and wedding planning events
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Pokeworks is the Largest and Fastest Growing Franchise in the Poke Category
Pokeworks had $1.1MM in average sales in 2022 for company locations and was named the #1 Poke franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.
The International Franchise Association Tops the 2024 Trade Association Rankings — Here's What It's Doing Right
The findings are part of APCO's 10th annual TradeMarks study, which surveyed over 330 congressional staffers, government officials and business leaders last summer.
What I Learned About Leadership as a NCAA Division 1 Soccer Referee
In the high-pressure moments of Division 1 soccer games, I've made split-second decisions — a skill that is invaluable in business. Here are some key leadership lessons from my experiences.
'My All-Time Favorite Menu Item': See Which '90s Fan Favorite Taco Bell Just Brought Back
The fast-food giant quietly revived a beloved menu item from the '90s. But this fan favorite is only back for a limited time.
How to Create Franchise Videos That Inspire — And Convert Interest Into Action
The best franchise videos don't just inform, they connect emotionally. To capture those kinds of stories, you need to do more than just scripted interviews and staged office shots.
How Setting Clear Financial Goals Can Transform Your Business and Personal Success
Dive in to refresh your core financial competencies — from cash flow management to understanding key financial statements.