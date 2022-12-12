MAD Greens

Salads, bowls, wraps
Initial investment
$592K - $912K
Units as of 2024
23 Decrease 8% over 3 years
Company Overview

About MAD Greens

Industry Food
Related Categories Salads, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2004
Parent Company Salad Collective
Leadership Darden Coors, Chief Executive Officer
Corporate Address 14143 Denver West Pkwy., #260
Golden, CO 80401
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2022 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah
# of Units 23 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a MAD Greens franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$591,700 - $912,320
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1.5%-4%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing MAD Greens offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing MAD Greens has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
